Stargirl Starring iPOP Alum Karan Brar Debuts This Week

The Disney+ feature Stargirl, starring Grace Vanderwaal and Karan Brar debuts this Friday on the streaming platform.

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 13, 2020 --



The film is led by America’s Got Talent Winner Grace VanderWaal, as the ukulele-playing, offbeat new girl to an Arizona high school who calls herself "Stargirl." Karan is set to play Kevin, the best friend of titular character Leo (Graham Verchere).



The Jerry Spinelli novel was adapted to screenplay by Kristin Hahn and directed by Julia Hart. The book has a Jonathan Livingston Seagull philosophy of non-conformity and following your own path and style. Spinelli describes the premise of the novel as: "Leo Borlock follows the unspoken rule at Mica Area High School: Don't stand out—under any circumstances! Then Stargirl arrives at Mica High and everything changes—for Leo and for the entire school. After 15 years of home schooling, Stargirl bursts into tenth grade in an explosion of color and a clatter of ukulele music, enchanting the Mica student body.



"But the delicate scales of popularity suddenly shift, and Stargirl is shunned for everything that makes her different. Somewhere in the midst of Stargirl's arrival and rise and fall, normal Leo Borlock has tumbled into love with her."



This has been a busy year for Karan, who was recently announced as a leading character in the new animated Disney series Mira: Royal Detective. The series is currently under production and will debut on Disney Jr. The iPOP alumni, who began his successful career after attending iPOP LA, the twice annual talent competition, is best known for his roles on Disney’s Jessie and Bunk’d.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



