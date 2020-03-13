Nandy Martin Set to Star in New CW Series "Maverick"

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

IPOP Alum, Nandy Martin will star in the new CW first daughter drama, "Maverick."

Nandy Martin is set to star in the upcoming CW series Maverick. The iPOP alum will join alongside Christopher Meyer, Zayne Emory and Reina Hardesty in the first daughter drama pilot. The show is from writer Merigan Mulhern, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire and CBS TV studios.



Maverick will draw upon some present-day instances as it takes place in a present-day America. Under authoritarian rule, the President’s daughter find’s here world rocked on her first day at Georgetown University when she has to choose between family loyalty or the growing resistance.



Deadline released the exclusive casting news earlier this month which will also see Schwartz, Savage and Lis Rowinski executive produce via Fake Empire. It was also recently revealed that Mark Moses (Desperate Housewives) will take on the role of the shows U.S. President and the cast continues to be rounded out.



Martin will play the role of Vanessa in the CW pilot. Smart and tough, with no fear of speaking her mind, Vanessa is Kit’s new roommate at Georgetown. Vanessa “constantly fights for the underdogs because she is one herself, even as she hides some of her own insecurities”.



Nandy Martin is known for her breakout roles on The Fosters and The Mentalist. Martin began her path to stardom after attending iPOP LA, the twice annual talent competition. Her TV series credits also include Amazing Stories and Surviving Jack. She is represented by Abrams Artists Agency and Avalon Management



iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



