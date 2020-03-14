PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
GiveCentral

Press Release

Receive press releases from GiveCentral: By Email RSS Feeds:

GiveCentral Text-to-Engage Helping Charities Transform Giving


Nonprofit fundraising made easy.

Chicago, IL, March 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- GiveCentral(GC), an online fundraising platform for nonprofits announces transforming features for GC’s Text-to-Engage tools. The tools now make it easy for donors to connect and give in just seconds.

Text-to-Engage allows charities to more easily build new relationships. It allows existing donors to make gifts with only one click. Text-to-Engage is about giving and connecting without delays, paperwork or complicated logins. Nonprofits have seen a 40% increase in holiday giving with these new tools. Other nonprofits have seen a per gift increase of more than 500% over cash gifts.

Donors can make donations directly from their mobile devices, any time, anywhere. With GiveCentral’s Text-To-Engage, nonprofits can set up seasonal campaigns in just a few minutes for Christmas, Easter or Giving Tuesday among others. GiveCentral provides its users the ability to create customized and unlimited personalized messaging.

While first time donors receive a personalized message and request to connect. All giving for existing time donors is done in just seconds. Customization of messaging for each donor has critical benefits. GC’s Text-to-Engage is an ideal solution for urgent appeals, giving days, seasonal campaigns and crowdfunding. We encourage nonprofits to explore what is transforming about GiveCentral’s Text-to-Engage.

About GiveCentral
GiveCentral is a web based donation platform designed to help nonprofits raise more funds. By consolidating all collection, fundraising and communication activities into one place, GiveCentral makes it easier for donors to give, for nonprofits to connect, and for administrators to save time on accounting and data management. To date, there are over 750 nonprofits that have put their trust in GiveCentral. The company looks forward to growing and expanding its offerings in the fundraising sector. Assistance from nonprofit fundraising experts is available on GiveCentral’s official website.

Feel free to contact us for any inquiry.

Contact
Bridget Daly
Phone: 312.929.2306
Website: https://www.givecentral.org/
Email id: bdaly@colemangroupconsulting.com
Contact Information
GiveCentral
Bridget Mayer
(312) 929-2306
Contact
https://www.givecentral.org/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from GiveCentral
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help