GiveCentral Text-to-Engage Helping Charities Transform Giving

Nonprofit fundraising made easy.

Text-to-Engage allows charities to more easily build new relationships. It allows existing donors to make gifts with only one click. Text-to-Engage is about giving and connecting without delays, paperwork or complicated logins. Nonprofits have seen a 40% increase in holiday giving with these new tools. Other nonprofits have seen a per gift increase of more than 500% over cash gifts.



Donors can make donations directly from their mobile devices, any time, anywhere. With GiveCentral’s Text-To-Engage, nonprofits can set up seasonal campaigns in just a few minutes for Christmas, Easter or Giving Tuesday among others. GiveCentral provides its users the ability to create customized and unlimited personalized messaging.



While first time donors receive a personalized message and request to connect. All giving for existing time donors is done in just seconds. Customization of messaging for each donor has critical benefits. GC’s Text-to-Engage is an ideal solution for urgent appeals, giving days, seasonal campaigns and crowdfunding. We encourage nonprofits to explore what is transforming about GiveCentral’s Text-to-Engage.



About GiveCentral

GiveCentral is a web based donation platform designed to help nonprofits raise more funds. By consolidating all collection, fundraising and communication activities into one place, GiveCentral makes it easier for donors to give, for nonprofits to connect, and for administrators to save time on accounting and data management. To date, there are over 750 nonprofits that have put their trust in GiveCentral. The company looks forward to growing and expanding its offerings in the fundraising sector. Assistance from nonprofit fundraising experts is available on GiveCentral’s official website.



Bridget Mayer

(312) 929-2306



https://www.givecentral.org/



