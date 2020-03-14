Insurance Navy Shares Coronavirus Prevention Tips with Rideshare Drivers

Press Releases Insurance Navy Press Release

Chicago, IL, March 14, 2020 --(



Uber urges drivers who feel sick to stay home and not come into contact with passengers. Uber also announced it will be offering drivers 14 days of paid sick leave for those infected with the virus and/or are under quarantine. Lyft will also “provide funds to drivers should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 or put under individual quarantine by a public health agency.” There are no specific details on what kind of compensation infected drivers should expect from either company.



The CDC also has guidelines on what people can do to help stop the spread of the virus. Below is a list of best hygiene practices according to the CDC’s website:



Wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.



Stay home if you feel sick, but seek medical attention if needed.



Clean and disinfect surfaces that you commonly come into contact with.



Cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing.



For the latest rideshare news, visit InsuranceNavy.com/blog.



About Insurance Navy

