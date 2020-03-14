Connexa Introduces a Standard Product Line of Pole Mounted Solar Systems

Press Releases Connexa Press Release

Connexa, the industry leader in remote power systems, is introducing a standard line of pole mounted solar systems to its product offerings.

The entire product line consists of high quality, industrial grade components including Morningstar Sun Saver charge controller and Connexa’s line of enclosures. To see the entire product lineup, visit https://www.connexa.com/pole-systems. For a quote, visit https://www.connexa.com/contactus.



About Connexa: Connexa is located outside of San Antonio, TX in the Texas Hill Country and delivers power products and accessories for OEM's, integrators, and resellers across the country and around the world. Specializing in stand-alone primary power, UPS power backup, industrial control panel, fully integrated power skids, and IIoT data services, Connexa leads the industry with its innovative solutions. Named to the Inc. 5000 list in 2018 and 2019, Connexa is one of the fastest growing businesses in the U.S. Visit https://www.connexa.com for more information.

