Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sardina Systems Press Release

Receive press releases from Sardina Systems: By Email RSS Feeds: To Support the Coronavirus Red Alert in Italy, Sardina Systems Offers Free Deployment of FishOS OpenStack

London, United Kingdom, March 14, 2020 --(



Italy is now restricting travel across the entire country, in a move by the government to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Businesses will be impacted, as the country experience economic slow down.



During this time of uncertainty, enterprises need to slow down, spend less, trim expenses, focus on current customers, and be prepared for rapid adjustments. Business is harder to close, risks increase, assumptions need to be evaluated in the lights of developing events, and enterprises will need to adjust rapidly.



Sardina Systems wants to support Italian businesses through these times of uncertainty with secure, reliable and stable private cloud solution. Sardina will use its technical expertise, to provide free rapid deployments of FishOS OpenStack clouds, built to facilitate any business workload with the advantages of private cloud.



Enterprises needing hosted private clouds can also take advantage of solutions jointly provided by Sardina and Sardina’s hosting partners. Customers may also opt for fully managed private cloud powered by Sardina FishOS.



“With millions of people restricted to work from home we expect a massive growth in the online data and business applications in the next days and weeks, and these data have to be safely and securely stored on a cloud platform. We offer free services to deploy private clouds powered by Sardina FishOS OpenStack. Such deployments can be carried out rapidly — in as little time as it takes to have 2 cups of coffee once access to the customer environment has been set up — so as to minimize business disruption,” said Dr Kenneth Tan, Executive Director, Sardina Systems.



“FishOS has been built a product that is well finished from the outset, and it is capable to address any kind of business, from the small size to any large enterprise environment.”



Sardina FishOS provides an OpenStack and Kubernetes platform to enable rapid deployment, efficient, reliable and scalable operations, and market-unique Zero-Downtime upgrade. FishOS powers large scale clouds at sites with broad use cases, including enterprise, research, major finance and banking sites and commercial hosting sites.



Contact for more information

Please contact us atunci info@sardinasystems.com for more information about the free cloud deployment available now.



About Sardina Systems

Founded in 2014, Sardina Systems makes infrastructure invisible, elevating IT to focus on enterprise applications and services. FishOS natively converges server, storage, virtualization, and networking into a resilient, software-defined AI-based solution. Optimized performance, cloud flexibility, robust security, for all enterprise applications at any scale.



Sardina Systems has operations in Germany, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, and the UK. London, United Kingdom, March 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Sardina Systems decides to respond to the Corona virus emergency in Italy and is providing free deployments of OpenStack private clouds, in the one month from this announcement.Italy is now restricting travel across the entire country, in a move by the government to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Businesses will be impacted, as the country experience economic slow down.During this time of uncertainty, enterprises need to slow down, spend less, trim expenses, focus on current customers, and be prepared for rapid adjustments. Business is harder to close, risks increase, assumptions need to be evaluated in the lights of developing events, and enterprises will need to adjust rapidly.Sardina Systems wants to support Italian businesses through these times of uncertainty with secure, reliable and stable private cloud solution. Sardina will use its technical expertise, to provide free rapid deployments of FishOS OpenStack clouds, built to facilitate any business workload with the advantages of private cloud.Enterprises needing hosted private clouds can also take advantage of solutions jointly provided by Sardina and Sardina’s hosting partners. Customers may also opt for fully managed private cloud powered by Sardina FishOS.“With millions of people restricted to work from home we expect a massive growth in the online data and business applications in the next days and weeks, and these data have to be safely and securely stored on a cloud platform. We offer free services to deploy private clouds powered by Sardina FishOS OpenStack. Such deployments can be carried out rapidly — in as little time as it takes to have 2 cups of coffee once access to the customer environment has been set up — so as to minimize business disruption,” said Dr Kenneth Tan, Executive Director, Sardina Systems.“FishOS has been built a product that is well finished from the outset, and it is capable to address any kind of business, from the small size to any large enterprise environment.”Sardina FishOS provides an OpenStack and Kubernetes platform to enable rapid deployment, efficient, reliable and scalable operations, and market-unique Zero-Downtime upgrade. FishOS powers large scale clouds at sites with broad use cases, including enterprise, research, major finance and banking sites and commercial hosting sites.Contact for more informationPlease contact us atunci info@sardinasystems.com for more information about the free cloud deployment available now.About Sardina SystemsFounded in 2014, Sardina Systems makes infrastructure invisible, elevating IT to focus on enterprise applications and services. FishOS natively converges server, storage, virtualization, and networking into a resilient, software-defined AI-based solution. Optimized performance, cloud flexibility, robust security, for all enterprise applications at any scale.Sardina Systems has operations in Germany, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, and the UK. Contact Information Sardina Systems

Mihaela Constantinescu

+442034114588



www.sardinasystems.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sardina Systems Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend