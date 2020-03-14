Press Releases Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre... Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville: By Email RSS Feeds: Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers Bring Aid to the Nashville Community

The Churches of Scientology Disaster Response worked alongside hundreds of volunteers from churches, neighborhood groups, and community organizations.

Nashville, TN, March 14, 2020 --(



The storm, which struck out of the darkness early Tuesday, left a path of destruction across four counties, including hardest-hit Putnam County.



Utility crews worked to repair more than 600 downed poles and restore power to almost 50,000 Nashville residents. Many survivors were left wondering how to rebuild after homes, businesses and schools that were damaged or destroyed. Communities turned out to help those left injured or homeless or simply to share their grief.



But what’s more than that is the now 20,000 who have signed up to volunteer through Hands on Nashville and began working to rebuild as early as Tuesday morning March 3rd. While it was important to heed Metro’s call to stay out of damaged areas, neighbors began helping neighbors. And once it was time to start clearing away debris, volunteers assembled in masses across the city in the most devastated areas.



Scientology Volunteer Ministers began in East Nashville, clearing debris and working with community members who most needed help, and went on to Germantown and North Nashville where the damage had been severe for several neighborhoods. There, Volunteer Ministers were able to remove an approximate 5000 lbs of debris, as well as help dozens of people move furniture out of destroyed homes and into moving trucks.



“People are working together, supporting one another, and rebuilding the city one home at a time,” says Julie Brinker, who is coordinating the Church of Scientology Disaster Response teams in Nashville.



For more information about the Church of Scientology Disaster Response or Volunteer Ministers, visit volunteerministers.org. Nashville, TN, March 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Churches of Scientology Disaster Response worked alongside hundreds of volunteers from churches, neighborhood groups, and community organizations to provide help and relief to those affected by the Nashville tornado which ripped through the city early in the morning on March 3, 2020.The storm, which struck out of the darkness early Tuesday, left a path of destruction across four counties, including hardest-hit Putnam County.Utility crews worked to repair more than 600 downed poles and restore power to almost 50,000 Nashville residents. Many survivors were left wondering how to rebuild after homes, businesses and schools that were damaged or destroyed. Communities turned out to help those left injured or homeless or simply to share their grief.But what’s more than that is the now 20,000 who have signed up to volunteer through Hands on Nashville and began working to rebuild as early as Tuesday morning March 3rd. While it was important to heed Metro’s call to stay out of damaged areas, neighbors began helping neighbors. And once it was time to start clearing away debris, volunteers assembled in masses across the city in the most devastated areas.Scientology Volunteer Ministers began in East Nashville, clearing debris and working with community members who most needed help, and went on to Germantown and North Nashville where the damage had been severe for several neighborhoods. There, Volunteer Ministers were able to remove an approximate 5000 lbs of debris, as well as help dozens of people move furniture out of destroyed homes and into moving trucks.“People are working together, supporting one another, and rebuilding the city one home at a time,” says Julie Brinker, who is coordinating the Church of Scientology Disaster Response teams in Nashville.For more information about the Church of Scientology Disaster Response or Volunteer Ministers, visit volunteerministers.org. Contact Information Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville

Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.scientology.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville