The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee Reminds People to Take Care of Themselves

The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee is working to help communities across Nashville.

Nashville, TN, March 14, 2020 --(



Volunteers for The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee (TWTH-TN) are sending the message to people to take care of themselves amid the global concerns over the Coronavirus. “The Way to Happiness was written in the 1980s, but the very first passage you’ll read is Take Care of Yourself,” says Julie Brinker who coordinates local volunteers for TWTH-TN.



The passage is titled Get Care When You Are Ill, and reads: “When they are ill, even with communicable diseases, people often do not isolate themselves or seek proper treatment. This, as you can easily see, tends to put you at risk. Insist when someone is ill that he or she takes the proper precautions and gets proper care.”



“The message is simple, but powerful,” says Brinker.



According to thewaytohappiness.org, “This code of conduct can be followed by anyone, of any race, color or creed and works to restore the bonds that unite humankind.” In the three decades since it was authored, 100 million copies of the book passed hand to hand. "This book is based on common sense principles and acts as a moral compass,” says Judy Young, Director of The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee, “when people read it, they are able to easily put the concepts in it into practice to live a better life.”



Nashville, TN, March 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Way to Happiness, a book written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard in the early 1980s, is comprised of 21 precepts, each one predicated on the fact that one's survival depends on the survival of others—and that without the survival of others, neither joy nor happiness are attainable. In the three decades since it was authored, more than 115 million copies of the book passed hand to hand, thus inspiring the movement which is making its way throughout the city of Nashville, Tenn.

