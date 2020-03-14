Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Desert Foothills Theater Press Release

Foothills Community Foundation Invites Area Residents to April Classes and Programs

Scottsdale, AZ, March 14, 2020 --(



The following programs will be held in The Holland Center, Black Mountain Campus, 34250 N. 60th St., Scottsdale. Many programs are free but check the website for more details, to register, and for additional programs and classes: www.azfcf.org.



- Wednesday, April 1, 9 to 11 a.m., Morning Joe with TED. Explore a topic through the TED medium. April Topic: “Education--Is the American system broken? Why students need to feel comfortable being uncomfortable.” $5 fee payable at the door.

- Friday, April 3, 10 a.m. to Noon, Adult CPR, 1 to 3 p.m. Infant and Child CPR. For people who want to learn CPR but do not need a CPR certification to meet a job requirement.

- Monday, April 6, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Desert Awareness Committee presents “What to Eat in the Desert.” Learn to live off the desert by knowing what to pick and when, and what to do with it.

- Tuesday, April 7, 9 to 10:30 a.m. “The United States and the World.” The United States has historically been the world's preeminent capitalist power. The goal of this class is to investigate whom U.S. foreign policy has benefited and in what ways. $25

- Thursday, April 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Iris has a unique and intriguing form that is especially fun to paint with Asian brushes and strokes. $70

- Thursday, April 9, 7 to 8:15 p.m., “Introduction to Partner Dancing.” Learn some basic techniques and general dance etiquette. Gain confidence to enter any dance floor. Ages 18 and up, $20

- Saturday, April 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Bookbinding” Create your own book.

- Tuesday, April 14, 1-3 p.m., “Stay Smart, Stay Sharp.” In this session, attendees will have an opportunity to experience a variety of cognitive activities each focusing on different areas of the brain! $20

- Tuesday, April 14, 9 to 10:30 a.m., “LBJ and the Tonkin Gulf Incident, 1964.” This class will piece together the puzzle that has existed for centuries.

- Thursday, April 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., “Bodacious Backgrounds” Attendees will be painting and faux marbling, creating beautiful papers with many uses.

- Saturday, April 18, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Art Bus Trip to the Herberger Theater. Attendees will be given an in-depth, behind the scenes look at the Herberger Theater Center.

- Monday, April 27, 4 to 5 p.m. “Basic Investing.” The objective of this course is to educate about how investment portfolios are designed.

- Tuesday, April 28, 11 a.m. to Noon. “Hospice and Palliative Care.” Hospice is about living, not dying, and attendees will learn how hospice supports patients and families in their homes.



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



azfcf.org



