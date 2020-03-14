5 Reasons Why the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition is Celebrating Women at March Luncheon

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Clearwater, FL, March 14, 2020 --(



“Women’s Day was created to give a voice to women during the suffragette era,” said Clemence Chevrot the organizer of the luncheon. “A much needed wake-up call, International Women’s day spread like a wildfire throughout the world. For some countries it is a celebration of womanhood, in others it is a day of protest to fight for women’s right. To put it in the words of Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt ‘A woman is like a tea bag; you never know how strong she is until she's in hot water’.”



Ms. Chevrot pointed to several facts about why there is a need to focus on International Women’s Day.



1. Across the globe, women now outnumber men at universities – 56 % of college students in across the globe are women.



2. Over 75% of the non-profit workforce in the United States were either founded by women or are run by women.



3. Women’s participation in the U.S. labor force has climbed since WWII: from 32.7 percent in 1948 to 56.8 percent in 2016.



4. Though women CEOs represent only 6.6% of Fortune 500 Companies, women are at the helm of companies such as General Motors, IBM, Best Buy and Edward Jones financial.



5. A child born to a literate mother is 50% more likely to survive past the age of 5. And every extra year of education reduces the probability of infant mortality by 5% to 10% (UNESCO)



“Awarding the amazing women that are part of the Charity Coalition is important” said Clemence Chevrot, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology. “These women feed the hungry, help our kids, give a voice the needy. These women are making a difference everyday and it is what the Charity Coalition is all about: a stronger, cohesive community.”



For more information about the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition or to submit an application to be the featured charity please contact Clemence Chevrot at clemence@cos.flag.org. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple, the official International Women’s Day color, for the luncheon.



About the Church of Scientology:



The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs, such as anti-drug campaigns, human rights campaigns and global education programs. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.



Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



