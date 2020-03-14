Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology FSO: By Email RSS Feeds: Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Celebrates Two Years of Community Service with Reception, Concert

Clearwater, FL, March 14, 2020 --(



“With over 18,000 visitors since opening and hundreds of events held since opening, the CCV Center has become a hub for charities of all kinds,” said Michael Soltero, the Director of the Center, “from local Scout Troops to the Foster & Adoptive Parents Association and sports programs for at-risk youth, there isn’t a day where the center is quiet.”



The celebration will begin at 5:30PM at the center; the ceremony will be at 6PM sharp with speeches from charities that have partnered with the CCV Center will follow.



The community is invited to the anniversary celebration. Following the ceremony, the Flag Band will perform and a chance drawing held with prizes including a hotel stay in Clearwater, restaurant tickets and gifts from downtown merchants. Appetizers and refreshments will be served.



“We are bringing together dozens of charity members from the Clearwater and Tampa Bay area and is a perfect opportunity to network with like-minded charities.”



“I always meet someone new when I come to the CCV Center” said Sonia Goncalves, President of Global Community Tennis, a non-profit organization that provides athletic programs for at risk youths. “There is always someone new to meet and partner with.”



To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or about the Anniversary Celebration please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) has over 27 years of community service under its belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, CCV stays true to its reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals.

Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



