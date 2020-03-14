Spire Speaks on ICT Sector at the GATES Vietnam ICT Channel Summit in Da Nang

Press Releases Spire Research and Consulting Press Release

Spire was honored to participate in the GATES Vietnam ICT Channel Summit 2019 as Event Partner. The Summit was held on 11-13 December, in Da Nang. Japnit Singh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Spire Group, shared his insights on scope and opportunities.

With the 4th fastest download speed in ASEAN, Vietnam’s digital economy continues to grow. E-commerce growth is expected to be 14% from 2019 to 2023, with 97% of online purchases executed through mobile phones.



The government’s Digital Economy 2020 plan aims to promote smart cities across the country by 2030. Regulatory reform aims to ease digitization in the government and encourage local businesses to adopt technology. To that end, the government plans to issue more 3G and 4G network licenses. Moreover, the government’s National Strategy for Industry 4.0 is focusing on connectivity especially in the 4G network.



