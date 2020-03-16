Gratifi Conferred with the "HR Tech Partners" Award and "Best Rewards & Recognition Program Provider-IT Services/IT Consulting" Award at World HRD Congress 2020

Press Releases Giftease Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Mumbai, India, March 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Gratifi, an employee engagement, rewards and recognition platform won the "HR Tech Partners" award and the "Best Rewards & Recognition Program Provider-IT Services/IT Consulting" award at the World HRD Congress-HR Tech Conference and Awards 2020. The event was held at the Taj Land's End, Mumbai on February 15 and had 1870+ HR professionals in attendance from 133+ countries.The selection process involved a review of applicant companies' profiles, with a focus on product features for the HR Tech Partners award and client satisfaction for the Best Rewards & Recognition Program Provider-IT Services/IT Consulting award. Both awards highlighted Gratifi's ability to be an effective digital partner in a firm's HR transformation journey.This is what Tapas Lenka, CEO, Giftease, said on the occasion, "Our team has had an intense focus on product development and delivering an exceptional experience to our clients for the past 3 years. By enhancing our ability to provide deep employee insights and prescriptive analytics, we are being able to meet the demands of today's data-driven HR leaders. Moreover, our experience with India's cultural leaders has enabled us to provide our clients with different perspectives from the industry as they implement their own total rewards programs."About the CompanyGratifi is an R&R platform which helps HR leaders systematize, enhance and amplify their employee engagement program. Launched by Giftease in 2017, it has helped top organizations in India elevate their employee engagement and augment business growth in a measurable way.To know more about Gratifi, visit gratifi.com and follow Gratifi on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/gratifi-rnr/)

