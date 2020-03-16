Parts Life, Inc. Enters Licensing Agreement with Pratt & Whitney to Manufacture Components for the TF33 Engine

Moorestown, NJ, March 16, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Congratulations to the Parts Life, Inc. team for entering a licensing agreement with Pratt & Whitney to manufacture components for the TF33 engine.
The TF33 is the engine that powers the B-52 strategic bomber which remains a critical system in the defense of our nation. Parts Life continues to narrow the strategic gap that exists between sustaining legacy systems (like the 60 year old B-52) and the introduction of new systems, through its people, process & products.
“Critical collaboration is required between the U.S. Air Force, the Defense Logistics Agency and Prat & Whitney to pull this off,” said President and CEO Sam Thevanayagam. Thevanayagam and his team have been in the forefront of creating innovative, timely supply solutions to the DoD.