Parts Life, Inc. Enters Licensing Agreement with Pratt & Whitney to Manufacture Components for the TF33 Engine


Moorestown, NJ, March 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Congratulations to the Parts Life, Inc. team for entering a licensing agreement with Pratt & Whitney to manufacture components for the TF33 engine.

The TF33 is the engine that powers the B-52 strategic bomber which remains a critical system in the defense of our nation. Parts Life continues to narrow the strategic gap that exists between sustaining legacy systems (like the 60 year old B-52) and the introduction of new systems, through its people, process & products.

“Critical collaboration is required between the U.S. Air Force, the Defense Logistics Agency and Prat & Whitney to pull this off,” said President and CEO Sam Thevanayagam. Thevanayagam and his team have been in the forefront of creating innovative, timely supply solutions to the DoD.
Contact Information
Parts Life, Inc.
Alicia Barrett
856-786-8675
Contact
partslifeinc.com

