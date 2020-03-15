Henderson Franklin Welcomes Former Indiana Deputy Attorney General Monica Schmucker to Litigation Team



Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients to build their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information Schmucker or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram. Fort Myers, FL, March 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Monica Schmucker has joined the Tort & Insurance Litigation Department. She is a former Deputy Attorney General in Indiana and brings her keen investigation experience to her litigation practice, assisting clients in the defense of negligence, personal injury, premises liability, vehicle negligence, and wrongful death claims. Schmucker embraces the opportunity each case brings to think outside the box and develop a customized litigation strategy to protect the interests and support the goals of her clients.Before attending law school, she taught English at both Miami Dade County Public Schools and Miami Dade College until she relocated to Indiana to attend law school. While in law school, she worked at the Notre Dame Legal Aid Clinic helping clients in cases involving mortgage foreclosure and mortgage fraud issues. After law school, she clerked for Judge Kathleen Lang in LaPorte County Superior Court and later joined the Office of the Indiana Attorney General as a Deputy Attorney General in the Licensing Enforcement and Homeowner Protection Unit. She then began practicing insurance defense litigation in Indianapolis until relocating to Southwest Florida.Schmucker is originally from Miami, Florida, and is fluent in Spanish. She is a member of the Lee County Bar Association and Lee County Association for Women’s Lawyers. She is a member of the Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club Board of Directors and Chair of the Social Committee. Schmucker received her undergraduate degree from Florida International University and her law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School (cum laude). She may be reached at monica.schmucker@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1181.Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients to build their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information Schmucker or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

