Critical Illness Insurance Association Relaunches Website

The American Association for Critical Illness Insurance has relaunched the organization's website. Their mission is consumer awareness and supporting agents who market cancer insurance and critical illness insurance explains Jesse Slome, AACII's director.

"We intend for the new website to be the nation's primary and trusted resource for information," shares Jesse Slome, director of the organization first founded in 2009. "Millions of Americans between the ages of 35 and 55 could greatly benefit by understanding how these two highly affordable forms of protection can provide enormous benefit in the event of a cancer diagnosis, a heart attack or stroke."



The new Association website will contain both relevant information on critical illness insurance protection as well as the three primary health conditions, cancer, heart attacks and strokes.



"Every single day, thousands of Americans hear the dreaded words, you have cancer," Slome explained. "Every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a heart attack and another person has a stroke. Most of these individuals today will survive but they and their family will face enormous financial consequences and many will go bankrupt, even when they have health insurance coverage."



Slome, who founded the Association at the request of several leading industry executives, noted the website relaunch was part of a planned ongoing awareness campaign. "Our mission is twofold, first to educate consumers about this important topic," Slome noted. "And, second, to support insurance professionals who market critical illness solutions."



The new website will have special sections focused on critical illness insurance planning, facts related to cancer, heart attacks and stroke as well as the beginnings of a center where insurance agents will be able to access information and tools. "At the present time, there is no membership program for agents," Slome shared. "We will see what level of interest develops over the next few months."



Most critical illness insurance policies are sold via the worksite with several major insurers comprising the largest industry players. "We see two major trends, a number of new insurance companies that are launching new critical illness insurance products," Slome added. "The second is an increase in the number of insurers as well as distributors who are promoting and encouraging the sale of critical illness insurance policies."



To learn more, visit the Association's website at www.criticalillnessinsuranceinfo.org.



