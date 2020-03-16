Illumination Tours - New Spiritual Development Company Opens

Announcing the opening of a new company, Illumination Tours. A general partnership between Eva Vennari, founder of The Elevate Institute and Gina Almgren, master guide of Mastery Secrets. Together they take professionals on educational personal development tours focused on bringing ancient wisdom to today's lifestyle.

Founded by two California business women, Eva Vennari of The Elevate Institute, and Gina Almgren, of Mastery Secrets, they combine their knowledge for a full-spectrum educational experience.



Eva Vennari specializes in nutritional and mineral balancing. The process she invented called REVEAL, corrects corrupt layers of metabolism helping to heal chronic fatigue, and infertility among men and women especially those who have been IUD damaged and have copper toxicity. She's been doing this work since 2011 with individuals all over the world with her online and remote health coaching firm.



Gina Almgren specializes in personal and spiritual development. The metaphysical work she conducts with her Orange County, CA clients have been useful in assisting professionals who are stuck in a rut move forward in life to manifest their dream relationships, and bring their business visions into the world.



The business was started in September of 2019, and announced the first of their tours heading to Peru at the end of June. Soon to announce their second trip slated for October to Belize.



Their specialty is to combine their professional expertise with the destination's ancient teachings and make them relevant to today's lifestyle.



