Smart Sight Innovations Developed a Website for SSRVM Educational Trust

Thane-based Smart Sight Innovations recently developed a website for one of India’s most respectable trusts, the Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Trust.

Thane, India, India, March 25, 2020



“Since its inception in the year 2000, SSRVM Trust has managed to establish schools, colleges, and higher education intuitions that offer P.G. Studies in multiple fields. Their institutions provide a conducive learning environment for children so that they can achieve academic excellence and human values. From pre-primary to P.G. Studies, the trust has set up more than 90 educational institutions in various parts of the country. Their teaching methodology for schools involves engaging students in lessons rather than forcing them to learn. The school curriculum is interactive and child-centric. That’s how trust is making a difference in the field of education. Usually, websites for educational institutions need to be visitor-friendly and visually appealing for creating interest and inspiring confidence. But that was not the case for SSRVM Trust as website visitors already have faith and trust in their mind for Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The Art of Living Foundation alone has millions of followers and lovers around the world. So, for Smart Sight Innovations, the project was challenging as expectations were at a different level altogether. SSI has designed a website that’s easy to navigate. It helps visitors learn more about trust’s Bal Mandirs, Seva Mandirs, Vidya Mandirs, their colleges, and the Odisha-based Sri Sri University,” said the executive from Smart Sight Innovations while sharing the project details with media persons.



From the list of trustees to details about schools, colleges, and higher-education institutes operated in various states, the website offers a glimpse into almost everything concerning SSRVM Trust. The content is reader-friendly; it clearly and concisely sends the right message across. The portal is clean and free from unnecessary pop-ups as well as distractions. The website loads quickly, and its theme is responsive. Overall, it brilliantly shares the trust’s message across to the website visitors.



Is anyone in the process of selecting for one of the most experienced firms that offer Web Development Services to players in a variety of sectors? If so, one should surely connect with Smart Sight Innovations. The firm has developed websites, apps, e-commerce portals, and even databases for multiple reputed brands.



Contact Details:

Phone: +91 9004 38 2771

Jayaram Bhat

+91 9004 38 2771



https://www.smartsight.in



