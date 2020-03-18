Cloud Analogy Announces a Free Webinar on Report Smuggler - The Game Changer of Salesforce Reports

Dover, DE, March 18, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Cloud Analogy, a Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner and CRM implementation partner, has announced that it will be hosting a free and interactive webinar entitled, "Report Smuggler-The Game Changer Of Salesforce Reports."
The webinar will be presented by Salesforce CRM experts Ajay Dubedi, the CEO and founder of Cloud Analogy, and Nitish Bhardwaj, the Chief Information Officer at Cloud Analogy, on Thusday, April 23, 2020, at 5:30 AM GMT/11:00 PM IST.
Ajay Dubedi and Nitish Bhardwaj, who have assisted success-driven organizations across the globe to help them harness the full potential of Salesforce products, services, and capabilities, will guide you on how to create, generate, download, and share simple as well as sophisticated Salesforce reports with Salesforce and non-Salesforce users using the Report Smuggler app.
In this webinar, the attendees will learn:
Why is sharing of Salesforce reports with non-Salesforce users critical?
Introduction about Report Smuggler.
How to enhance transparency and better sharing of data and information across the organization?
Report Smuggler Report sharing via email and Scheduling.
Report Smuggler Report on-site and other functionality demos.
Webinar Details:
Topic: Report Smuggler-The Game Changer Of Salesforce Reports
When: Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 5:30 AM GMT/11:00 PM IST.
Visit the Webinar Registration Page on the Cloud Analogy website to register for this free and interactive webinar.
Why attend this webinar?
Get to know about Report Smuggler Application - It is the best app on Salesforce AppExchange by Cloud Analogy to create, access, manage, download, and share Salesforce reports with Salesforce as well as non-Salesforce users.
If you want to know more about the Report Smuggler Application, you can visit the Report Smuggler website.
About Ajay Dubedi
Ajay Dubedi, the Founder and CEO of Cloud Analogy, is a prominent Salesforce Sales, Service, and Marketing Cloud Consultant with rich expertise in handling challenging business models. He has assisted and implemented solutions in industries comprising Banking, Health Care, Networking, Education, Telecommunication and Manufacturing. Ajay is globally acclaimed for his extensive experience in APEX Programming, VisualForce pages, Triggers, Workflows, Page Layouts, Roles, Profiles, Reports & Dashboards.
About Nitish Bhardwaj
Nitish Bhardwaj, a highly accomplished Salesforce Principal Consultant, is the Chief Information Officer at Cloud Analogy with extensive experience in enterprise IT strategy & development, project contracting and negotiations, Business Relationship Management, and Budgeting and compliances. Nitish, a renowned Salesforce Certified Administrator, and a CPQ specialist has worked on multiple Salesforce.com projects such as Configuration, Apex Development, VisualForce Development, Data Integration, and Data Migration. He is well-versed in the core functions and capabilities of Salesforce Sales Cloud, Salesforce Service Cloud, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Salesforce Community Cloud, and more.
About Cloud Analogy
Cloud Analogy, a Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner, is an ISO 9001 and 27001 certified CRM development company and CRM implementation partner that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in USA, we offer end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.
Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.
Stay updated with Cloud Analogy events and developments, join our online communities on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Cloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.
8 The Green Suite 5648
Dover, Delaware 19901, USA
Tel: +1 (415) 830-3899
Email: info@cloudanalogy.com
Website: https://cloudanalogy.com/