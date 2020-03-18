Cloud Analogy Announces a Free Webinar on Redefining eCommerce Experiences with Commerce Cloud

Press Releases Cloud Analogy Press Release

Cloud Analogy, a Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner and CRM implementation partner, has announced that it will be hosting a free and interactive webinar entitled, "Redefining eCommerce experiences with Commerce Cloud."

Dover, DE, March 18, 2020 --(



The webinar will be presented by Salesforce CRM experts Nitish Bharadwaj (Salesforce Principal Consultant and the Chief Information Officer at Cloud Analogy) and Suraj Tripathi (the Salesforce Application Architect at Cloud Analogy) on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 8:30 PM IST/3:00 PM GMT.



Nitish Bhardwaj, the CIO of Cloud Analogy, remarked, "Customer experience has always been at the heart of an entrepreneur's role. In today's era of Intelligent eCommerce solutions, there are countless opportunities to reach your prospects and to create differentiated experiences and lifelong customers. But today's entrepreneurs aren't just responsible for driving exceptional customer experience - they also need to optimize spend, understand their eCommerce and Omnichannel experience, and maximize ROI to ultimately deliver growth."



The attendees of this webinar will walk away with:



How to add promotions campaigns for your products in Salesforce Reference Architecture (SFRA)?



Find out how to create services, profiles, and credentials for API integration.



How to add shipping methods and additional taxes on orders?



How to perform integration in CC from 3rd party APIs?



How to fuel rapid innovation and accelerate time to value with Commerce Cloud?



Uncover a couple game-changing Commerce Cloud favorites that will help you maximize growth.



Webinar Details:

Topic: Redefining eCommerce experiences with Commerce Cloud

When: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 8:30 PM IST/3:00 PM GMT.



Visit the Webinar Registration Page on the Cloud Analogy website to register for this free and interactive webinar.



About Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy, a Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner, is an ISO 9001 and 27001 certified CRM development company and CRM implementation partner that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in USA, we offer end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.



Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.



Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Cloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.

8 The Green Suite 5648

Dover, Delaware 19901, USA

Tel: +1 (415) 830-3899

Email: info@cloudanalogy.com

Ajay Dubedi

415-830-3899



https://cloudanalogy.com/



