Florida Justice Center Announces the Appointment of Dr. Richard Louis to the Board of Directors

Broward College Associate Dean and reentry advocate to oversee creation of new post-incarceration training curriculum.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 18, 2020 --(



“After becoming justice-involved early in my life, I developed a passion for helping others be successful after incarceration,” he continued, “its personal for me.”



Dr. Richard Louis comes with nearly three decades of experience in a variety of leadership positions in education, non-profits, and criminal justice reform advocacy. Dr. Louis earned a Doctorate of Education in Organizational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University, a Master of Business Administration in Human Resources Management from Nova Southeastern University, a Master of Arts in Sports Administration from Wayne State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Administration from St. John’s University. In addition to his responsibilities as Associate Dean, Dr. Louis is an adjunct professor of a variety of business and leadership courses at Broward College.



In 2019, Dr. Louis co-authored the textbook chapter, “The Increase of How Mass Media Coverage Manipulates our Minds” in the textbook, “Chronic Stress and its Effect on Brain Structure and Connectivity.”



FLJC Executive Director Jonathan Bleiweiss knows that Dr. Louis will provide a wealth of knowledge on reentry issues through his life experience, previous employment in the area, and his studies on the topic. His doctoral dissertation was entitled, “The Relationship Between Recidivism Rates and Post Release Employment.”



“People respect Dr. Louis because he has been there and done that: he is not merely an academic; He is a real-world practitioner. We are all excited to have his support for our mission,” said Bleiweiss.



Dr. Louis serves as a member of the African American Advisory Council of the City of Hollywood, Florida and is also the founder and president of the consulting firm, Springfield Heights Associates.



