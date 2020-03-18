Attorney Named Fellow to West Virginia Bar Institute

Press Releases Brenda Waugh Press Release

Martinsburg, WV, March 18, 2020 --(



The Bar Foundation is the philanthropic organization for the legal profession and justice system in West Virginia.



Martinsburg, WV, March 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Charles Town attorney, Brenda Waugh, Waugh Law & Mediation, has been selected as a 2020 fellow of the West Virginia Bar Foundation.The Bar Foundation is the philanthropic organization for the legal profession and justice system in West Virginia.The Foundation's primary mission is to make grants to organizations that provide legal services to low-income citizens and to offer scholarship opportunities for law students. Brenda joins approximately 400 individual lawyers and members of the judiciary who have received the honor of being selected as a Bar Foundation Fellow. Brenda has worked with the bar foundation over the past several years as a presenter at the annual Lawyer Leadership Institute. During the program, she has joined Former West Virginia State Bar president and West Virginia Bar Foundation Fellow, Elliot Hicks, to conduct a workshop on civility leadership and lawyer wellness. Waugh is scheduled to attend a banquet on April 23, 2020, in Charleston, West Virginia to be recognized for this honor. Contact Information Waugh Law & Mediation

Brenda Waugh

304-728-3660



brendawaugh.com



