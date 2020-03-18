PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Brenda Waugh

Press Release

Receive press releases from Brenda Waugh: By Email RSS Feeds:

Attorney Named Fellow to West Virginia Bar Institute


Martinsburg, WV, March 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Charles Town attorney, Brenda Waugh, Waugh Law & Mediation, has been selected as a 2020 fellow of the West Virginia Bar Foundation.

The Bar Foundation is the philanthropic organization for the legal profession and justice system in West Virginia.

The Foundation’s primary mission is to make grants to organizations that provide legal services to low-income citizens and to offer scholarship opportunities for law students. Brenda joins approximately 400 individual lawyers and members of the judiciary who have received the honor of being selected as a Bar Foundation Fellow. Brenda has worked with the bar foundation over the past several years as a presenter at the annual Lawyer Leadership Institute. During the program, she has joined Former West Virginia State Bar president and West Virginia Bar Foundation Fellow, Elliot Hicks, to conduct a workshop on civility leadership and lawyer wellness. Waugh is scheduled to attend a banquet on April 23, 2020, in Charleston, West Virginia to be recognized for this honor.
Contact Information
Waugh Law & Mediation
Brenda Waugh
304-728-3660
Contact
brendawaugh.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Brenda Waugh
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help