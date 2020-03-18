Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Realtor® Makes Commitment to Excellence

Press Releases Engel & Voelkers Press Release

The C2EX endorsement is available only to Realtors®. It is earned through a self-directed program that enables users to assess and build on their competency in each of the core areas.



“Earning the Commitment to Excellence endorsement is a true accomplishment and an affirmation to consumers that you stand for ethics and professionalism in your work,” says 2019 NAR President John Smaby. “Advances in technology and online user experience are making our business more and more seamless, and that’s fantastic,” Smaby says, “But with new technology can come vulnerabilities. A C2EX endorsement offers consumers the ease of mind that they have a skilled adviser, committed to conducting business at the highest standards, helping them through what may be the largest purchase or sale in their life.”



The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing over 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.



Carolina serves as a Director of the Pinellas Realtor Organization & Central Pasco Realtor Organization.



About Engel & Völkers



Madeira Beach, FL, March 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Carolina Conner, MRP, a real estate advisor with Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach has earned the Commitment to Excellence endorsement from the National Association of Realtors®. The endorsement goes to Realtors® who have demonstrated knowledge and competency in 10 core areas of real estate practice:1. Client service2. Professional reputation3. Real estate law4. Realtor® Code of Ethics5. Equal service to all (Article 10 of the Code)6. Advocacy of real property ownership7. Trust and integrity8. Use of technology9. Data privacy10. Areas of practiceThe C2EX endorsement is available only to Realtors®. It is earned through a self-directed program that enables users to assess and build on their competency in each of the core areas."Earning the Commitment to Excellence endorsement is a true accomplishment and an affirmation to consumers that you stand for ethics and professionalism in your work," says 2019 NAR President John Smaby. "Advances in technology and online user experience are making our business more and more seamless, and that's fantastic," Smaby says, "But with new technology can come vulnerabilities. A C2EX endorsement offers consumers the ease of mind that they have a skilled adviser, committed to conducting business at the highest standards, helping them through what may be the largest purchase or sale in their life."The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing over 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.Carolina serves as a Director of the Pinellas Realtor Organization & Central Pasco Realtor Organization.About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is one of the world's leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in nearly 900 residential brokerages 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

