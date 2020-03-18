Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Realtor Tina Clements Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota, FL, March 18, 2020 --(



With 25 years as a business entrepreneur, Clements has the ambition, experience and motivation to bring the very best service to her clients. She started out working for a family-owned building business where she enjoyed helping her customers with all aspects of upgrading their new home. After she was married, she and her husband owned and operated a successful children’s fitness program working with local businesses and communities for more than 15 years. She later moved her management expertise into the health care field.



After moving to Florida from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Clements began her real estate career. She is passionate about all aspects of real estate and loves to help customers achieve their dreams for retirement, family, investment, or just living in the nation’s most prestigious subtropical location.



She and her husband John love the Florida lifestyle and are members of Anna Maria Moose Lodge. They enjoy golfing, kayaking, boating, social leagues and relaxing on the beach. They have five grown children spread throughout the country and cherish the visits whenever they can.



The Sarasota office is located at 2000 Webber Street. Clements can be reached at (941) 313-4175 or Tina@theclearygroup.com.



Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



