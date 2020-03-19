Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Chair Invite from Kerrie Brady & Michael Scherz Released Ahead of Pain Therapeutics 2020

SMi Group have released an official chair invite letter from Kerrie Brady, Chief Business Officer, Centrexion Therapeutics and Michael Scherz, Founder & CEO, Metys Pharma for Pain Therapeutics in May 2020.

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, March 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi’s 20th Annual Pain Therapeutics conference will return to London on the 11th and 12th May 2020. The two-day conference will look into pain treatment highlighting clinical success to date as well as evaluating the potential of drug candidates in the pipelines of the top pharmaceutical organisations.On the run up to the conference, co-chairs Kerrie Brady, Chief Business Officer, Centrexion Therapeutics and Michael Scherz, Founder & CEO, Metys Pharma has issued an invitation letter for the conference.Here is the snapshot of the chair letter:“Dear Colleagues,In January the new year started with speculation from industry watchers at the JP Morgan conference that big pharma will mount a return to neuroscience in the next few years, declaring this will be the decade of neuroscience. Roche’s CEO Bill Anderson stated that 'neuroscience has the potential to be in the ‘20s what oncology has been in the last decade.. Will new pain drug development be able to benefit from this rising tide?"Some would argue that it has already begun. There have been many important developments in the pain field since our SMi Conference of Pain Therapeutics in May last year. On the heels of exciting news of new drug approvals for such as Lilly’s Reyvow (lasmiditan) and Allergan’s Ubrelvy (ubrogepant) for migraine, and Novartis’ Adakevo (crizanlizumab) for pain crisis of sickle cell disease we have seen investment in pain drug development from both the private and public sectors increase. From the public sector the NIH has commenced awarding grants from the $500M HEAL initiative funding new research programs spanning the range from target discovery to Phase 2 clinical trials and the US Government DARPA program has awarded $23M to the STOP PAIN consortium of Harvard Medical School, Boston Children’s Hospital, MIT and Max Planck to develop new preclinical drug candidates for pain. From the private sector, Merck’s $340M partnership with King’s College London for the development of pain drugs acting at HCN ion channels is impressive…”The invitation letter, brochure and speaker line-up can be downloaded at the website at http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/pr3The final early bird discount of £100 will expire on 31st March, interested parties are encourages to register as places are increasingly limited. Register at http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/pr3For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukPain Therapeutics 2020Conference: 11th – 12th May 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKhttp://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/pr3#SMiPainAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6000



http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/pr3



