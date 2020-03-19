LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020 Postponed Amid Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

Press Releases Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

The organisers have announced the postponement of the show keeping in mind the sudden escalation in Covid-19 cases around the world as well as travel restrictions in ASEAN region.

Bangkok, Thailand, March 19, 2020



Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. said, “The immediate need of the hour is ensuring the safety and well-being of all our exhibitors, partners and visitors. Therefore, we have taken the move to postpone the event. We seek your support and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding. We look forward to welcoming you to LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN this October 2020.”



The situation is grim as various event organisers around the world have faced similar tough decisions and have had to change dates of well-established flagship events. This decision has been made in the interest of both buyers and sellers in the region, who would better benefit from attending the show on the new dates.



For more enquiries, please visit https://www.ledexpothailand.com/



About The Organizers :



MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 21 years in publishing & 17 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand.



IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. (“IMPACT”) is the leading exhibition organizer in Thailand. Offering a full range of services for domestic and international exhibitions, conferences, meetings and special events, IMPACT has earned a well-deserved reputation as a highly professional and reliable show manager/organizer amongst the public and private sectors. Through face-to-face and digital channels, and working hand-in-hand with international trade associations, organizers and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries, IMPACT creates environments to help you build a network of professional contacts in the course of one event.



Anjali Srivastava

+91-11-46464848



https://www.ledexpothailand.com/



