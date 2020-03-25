College LAUNCH Announces Application is Live for 2020-2021 Year

Founded in 2014, the Wake Forest University Pre-College Programs consist of the Summer Immersion Program, the Summer Exploration Program, and College LAUNCH for Leadership. These programs aim to serve rising seventh graders through incoming college freshmen by connecting them to opportunities in higher education and exposing them to all that Wake Forest University has to offer. Charlotte, NC, March 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With an overall 98% alumni enrollment rate at a college or university, and over two million dollars in scholarships received, The Wake Forest University College LAUNCH for Leadership Program is excited to announce that its 2020-2021 application is live. The program aims to increase social consciousness, bring awareness to opportunities available for high school students in higher education, and further develop leadership skills. College LAUNCH is a free, nine-month program that primarily serves a diverse group of first-generation, historically underrepresented students in Charlotte and Winston-Salem.The College LAUNCH for Leadership Program runs from September until May and requires students to attend one Saturday Summit per month. During Saturday Summits, students will hear from community leaders or participate in hands-on workshops related to that month’s social justice topic. After lunch, which is provided by the program, students will participate in a variety of college prep sessions such as creating a college list, test prep, and financial literacy.“College LAUNCH for Leadership gives Scholars the resources and support to excel in college and become agents of change in their local and global communities,” said Meleah Ellison, Program Manager of College LAUNCH for Leadership. “We believe in the power, talents, voice, and brilliance of our youth and that our world is and will be a better place because of their leadership.“The experience offered through College LAUNCH truly helped me with the college application process and getting accepted into my dream school,” said Jonathan Weaver, College LAUNCH alumni. “College LAUNCH has shown me how important collaboration is in the fight for social justice. I now understand how accepting diverse ideas will help my generation make the world a better place."Inspire students to pursue greatness with the Wake Forest University College LAUNCH for Leadership Program. Students can apply today at collegelaunch.wfu.edu. For inquiries about the program, please email collegelaunch@wfu.edu. For media inquiries, please email Carson Hill at chill@wfu.edu.About Wake Forest University Pre-College ProgramsFounded in 2014, the Wake Forest University Pre-College Programs consist of the Summer Immersion Program, the Summer Exploration Program, and College LAUNCH for Leadership. These programs aim to serve rising seventh graders through incoming college freshmen by connecting them to opportunities in higher education and exposing them to all that Wake Forest University has to offer.