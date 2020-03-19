Press Releases Classical Conversations Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Classical Conversations Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Homeschool App Provided Free During COVID-19 Pandemic

Classical Conversations is now making one of its key elementary-age resources available free of charge to parents trying to educate their kids at home for the first time.

Southern Pines, NC, March 19, 2020 --(



Classical Conversations, one of the largest homeschooling organizations in the world, emphasizes memorization for its elementary-age students. Young students quickly learn math facts, spelling, science and geography facts and organization, the timeline of history, etc. Classical Conversations is now making one of its key elementary-age resources available free of charge to parents trying to educate their kids at home for the first time.



“COVID-19 is a real concern for America as it has been for much of the rest of the world,” said Robert Bortins, CEO of Classical Conversations. “Our 50,000 families are used to doing school at home, and we want to offer some of our expertise and resources to our neighbors who are trying to do school at home for the first time.”



Classical Conversations is offering a free version of the Foundations Memory Work Cycle 2 app for Apple iOS, Google and Android this week, pending their approval by each app store. The free app, which normally costs $15.99, contains all of CC’s Foundations (elementary-aged) memory work for an entire year. This covers all of its subjects including history, geography, science, math, English grammar, Latin and timeline threads.



In order to find the free app in the app stores, search for “Free Cycle 2 Memory Work.”



For more information about CC, visit www.classicalconversations.com.



Classical Conversations now has more than 122,000 students enrolled in its tutoring programs, which are provided by 2,500 CC communities in all 50 states and 39 foreign countries. CC provides resources, guidance and a community for a Christian home school curriculum using a classical education model in three developmental stages: grammar, dialectic and rhetoric. Southern Pines, NC, March 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic has forced the closing of many of America’s 133,000 schools, leaving many parents searching for educational experiences for their children at home. Some schools are providing online classes, but others are just on an extended spring break at this point.Classical Conversations, one of the largest homeschooling organizations in the world, emphasizes memorization for its elementary-age students. Young students quickly learn math facts, spelling, science and geography facts and organization, the timeline of history, etc. Classical Conversations is now making one of its key elementary-age resources available free of charge to parents trying to educate their kids at home for the first time.“COVID-19 is a real concern for America as it has been for much of the rest of the world,” said Robert Bortins, CEO of Classical Conversations. “Our 50,000 families are used to doing school at home, and we want to offer some of our expertise and resources to our neighbors who are trying to do school at home for the first time.”Classical Conversations is offering a free version of the Foundations Memory Work Cycle 2 app for Apple iOS, Google and Android this week, pending their approval by each app store. The free app, which normally costs $15.99, contains all of CC’s Foundations (elementary-aged) memory work for an entire year. This covers all of its subjects including history, geography, science, math, English grammar, Latin and timeline threads.In order to find the free app in the app stores, search for “Free Cycle 2 Memory Work.”For more information about CC, visit www.classicalconversations.com.Classical Conversations now has more than 122,000 students enrolled in its tutoring programs, which are provided by 2,500 CC communities in all 50 states and 39 foreign countries. CC provides resources, guidance and a community for a Christian home school curriculum using a classical education model in three developmental stages: grammar, dialectic and rhetoric. Contact Information Classical Conversations

John Carpenter

423-618-3753



www.classicalconversations.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Classical Conversations Inc.