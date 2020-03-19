WEBO Network Announces Monthly Membership Option

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases WEBO Press Release

Denver, CO, March 19, 2020 --



Primarily targeted to women business owners and solopreneurs with revenues under $250,000 WEBO offers monthly events and programs that support these female leaders in their personal and professional development. The group’s tagline “Connect. Support. Grow.” embodies its mission to provide a forum for women entrepreneurs and business owners to grow their businesses and expand their professional networks while supporting, encouraging and learning from each other.



The group’s Founder, Katherine McGraw Patterson says that while WEBO Network’s annual $249 membership fee may not seem like much, for many members it is out of reach financially.



“Our membership attracts women whose businesses are in their earliest stages due to our focus on mentorship, peer advisory, and masterminding,” says Patterson. “67.5% of our members earn between $10,000 and $50,000 in revenue each year - $250 represents a significant investment for businesses in that range.”



Patterson points out that according to the 2019 State of Women-Owned Businesses Report by American Express, only 1.8% of these companies exceed $1,000,000 in revenue, while 93% never break the $250,000 revenue threshold. WEBO Network’s membership aligns with these numbers, she says, as 87.5% of the group’s membership earns $250,000 or less each year.



By introducing a low-cost monthly payment for membership, Patterson says WEBO Network can make their unique approach to community building accessible to businesses in those lower revenue brackets. Businesses Patterson says need access to support and resources most.



“These women want to be the best they can be at $25,000, $50,000, or $100,000 a year,” says Patterson, “they need resources and support just as much, if not more than, million-dollar businesses.”



Patterson celebrates the fact that many of her earliest members have grown their businesses so successfully that they rarely have time to attend events and programs today. She says that’s the only proof she needs that the kind of community WEBO Network is building is crucial to helping women entrepreneurs and business owners succeed.



WEBO Network’s new monthly membership fee is $27 per month and gives members full access to the organization’s benefits. More information can be found at WEBONetwork.com.



In addition, WEBO is celebrating Patterson’s birthday with their annual birthday membership drive. New members can enroll with full benefits for $52 off – as Patterson is turning 52 this year. To take advantage of this offer, new members can use the code KP52 at enrollment. Unfortunately, the code is not applicable to the monthly payment option.



WEBO Network now has chapters in Fort Collins/Loveland, Broomfield/Westminster, Downtown Denver, and Aurora/Parker. Members are eligible to attend meetings at all chapters for no additional registration fees.



Find out more and become a member at WEBONetwork.com.



About Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners’ (WEBO) Network: Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners’ (WEBO) Network is an independent, unaffiliated group for female business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals. Our members believe in building authentic connections and that we all thrive in a supportive community of like-minded women business leaders. Together we are expanding our professional networks while we support, encourage, and learn from each other. Founded in 2016 by, Katherine McGraw Patterson (KP), business coach and small business marketing specialist, WEBO is committed to empowering women business owners in all occupations to embrace their unique strengths, supporting them as they strive for their unique vision of success, and positively impacting their personal and professional lives. We accomplish this through our belief in what we have created: a safe community dedicated to professional development and community building through the shared experience of being a woman business owner.



