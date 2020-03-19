Cindy Gordon of Business Rescue Coaching Joins an Elite Group of Professional Consultants

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Business Rescue Coaching, LLC Press Release

Founder of the Phoenix-Based Coaching Company Becomes Certified to Bring a Culture of Innovation to Businesses

Founded in Phoenix Arizona in 2013, Business Rescue Coaching is a boutique coaching provider specializing in virtual programs aimed at the personal development of women entrepreneurs; Executive Mastermind Groups designed to support the strategic growth of women-owned businesses and one-on-one customized coaching programs geared towards entrepreneurs who need individualized support to get them to the next level of success. Cindy Gordon has been recognized for her accomplished over the past five years through an array of awards including 2020 Phoenix Business Journal Outstanding Women in Business; National Association of Women Business Owner (NAWBO) President’s Choice Award in 2017, 2018 and 2019; BossLady 2019 Panelist of the Year Award; and 2019 NAWBO Unsung Hero Award. Phoenix, AZ, March 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In a move to up the ante on the depth of personal-development offered to her clients, Cindy Gordon now brings the powerful Entrepreneurial Mindset Profile (EMP) assessment to businesses both locally and nationally. Gordon, the founder of Business Rescue Coaching, is known for helping women be successful, confident and entrepreneurial business owners. With the EMP assessment, Gordon can provide a wow factor to corporate teams and leaders to enhance problem-solving capabilities and build stronger employee engagement.The Entrepreneurial Mindset Profile is a cutting-edge assessment tool that examines the skills and abilities that drive innovation and growth. Developed by the Leadership Development Institute (LDI) at Eckerd College, the EMP is based on extensive research into the traits, motivations, and skills that compel entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs to effectively uncover and solve problems.According to the World Economic Forum, the top skills required in 2020 include – complex problem solving; critical thinking and judgment and decision making. The EMP provides participants with essential information about their problem-solving abilities and where their skill gaps lie. It is through this understanding that people can maximize their strengths and know where to turn within their organization for support in areas of deficiency. “It is essential that business leaders tap into the entrepreneurial spirit of their workforce to be a front-runner in their industry,” says Cindy Gordon. “Now more than ever, innovation is essential to help companies penetrate markets faster and create greater opportunities. The EMP provides the catalyst for expanding innovative ideas and maximizing the talents of the workforce.”The EMP assessment is used within many organizations including the United States Department of Defense; 150 colleges in 16 countries and The GreenHouse in St. Petersburg, Florida – a collaborative effort between the Small Business Development Center, St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce and the City of St. Petersburg.About Business Rescue CoachingFounded in Phoenix Arizona in 2013, Business Rescue Coaching is a boutique coaching provider specializing in virtual programs aimed at the personal development of women entrepreneurs; Executive Mastermind Groups designed to support the strategic growth of women-owned businesses and one-on-one customized coaching programs geared towards entrepreneurs who need individualized support to get them to the next level of success. Cindy Gordon has been recognized for her accomplished over the past five years through an array of awards including 2020 Phoenix Business Journal Outstanding Women in Business; National Association of Women Business Owner (NAWBO) President’s Choice Award in 2017, 2018 and 2019; BossLady 2019 Panelist of the Year Award; and 2019 NAWBO Unsung Hero Award. Contact Information Business Rescue Coaching, LLC

Cindy Gordon

602-423-7670



BusinessRescueCoaching.com



