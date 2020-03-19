Realiste Fund’s Perspective on the Nashville Commercial Real Estate Market

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Realiste Fund Press Release

Commercial Real Estate in Nashville is Booming, the Realiste Fund is Capitalizing on Its Growth

Nashville, TN, March 19, 2020 --(



Where Do These Developments Take Place?



The Realiste Fund focuses on projects within 30 minutes from downtown Nashville. Close to this area of development is the South of Broadway (SoBro) Schermerhorn Symphony Center.



The Bridgestone Arena and Broadway honky-tonks are also close by. The Nashville Sounds' First Horizon Park and the Titans' Nissan Stadium are within walking distance of the development area, increasing the range of opportunities.



What Are Some of the Asset Classes Being Developed?



There are three asset classes presently underdeveloped in Nashville that The Realiste Fund will address. These asset classes are residential condominiums, office condominiums, and small flex office suites sized 5,000 SF or smaller. These asset classes are intended to fill needs that are in high demand in the city but where supply has not yet been met.



What Can Investors Expect From Flex Office Space?



Flexible office space, such as Music City Industrial Park, which is a 25-minute drive from Nashville, will provide easy access to both the airport and the downtown area and surrounding suburbs.



The rental units in this development are both affordable and feature a modern contemporary design, unlike anything previously built in the area. Sizes range from 3,000 to 10,000 square feet, making these it ideal for office, light industrial, and warehouse users.



What Will Office Condos Have to Offer for Investors?



Office condos, such as the condos at Allston Office Condos, will be five minutes from the downtown area. Business owners will have between 5,000 and 25,000 square feet of space to suit their needs. Some of the condo options will feature terraces.



What Will the Residential Condos Have to Offer?



The River Tower Condos in downtown will highlight the best of life in the area with 35 units. Overlooking the Cumberland River, this development is a prime choice for investors.



What Does the Future Hold for Development in Nashville?



Nashville stands to become a leader in real estate among bigger cities like New York City, Chicago, and San Francisco. There is likely to be an even more significant boom in the coming years, and the development of these projects is expected to bring about more involvement in the economy, both in commercial real estate and residential spaces.



Stephen Epstein

615-696-7676



www.realistefund.com



