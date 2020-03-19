The PLATO Society of Los Angeles Brings Its Study Discussion Groups Online

Press Releases The PLATO Society of Los Angeles Press Release

In response to guidance from Public Health and Governmental Authorities, the PLATO Society of Los Angeles, headquartered in Westwood Village, moved availability of many of its study discussion groups onto a teleconferencing computer platform, starting March 16, 2020.

The Colloquium on The Opioid Epidemic, scheduled for Thursday 19th March 2020, is cancelled.



Although PLATO's office has temporarily suspended its activities onsite, your questions can be addressed by email to Office@theplatosociety.org or by telephone at: (424)835-9181. Los Angeles, CA, March 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Starting on March 16, 2020 the PLATO Society of Los Angeles, headquartered in Westwood Village, moved availability of many of its study discussion groups onto a teleconferencing computer platform. Although the PLATO Society prefers the fellowship created by face-to-face meetings, the move to teleconferencing protects the health and welfare of its members in compliance with accepted health guidelines. Preliminary trials on videoconferencing software were successful allowing members to conduct their weekly discussions in the comfort of their own homes. PLATO Study Discussion Groups and other activities, such as TGIF sessions, will be conducted in virtual meeting rooms until in-person meetings can be resumed safely.The Colloquium on The Opioid Epidemic, scheduled for Thursday 19th March 2020, is cancelled.Although PLATO's office has temporarily suspended its activities onsite, your questions can be addressed by email to Office@theplatosociety.org or by telephone at: (424)835-9181.

