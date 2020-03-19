Newest Netflix Hit, Gentefied Stars iPOP Alum Karrie Martin

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Karrie Martin continues to receive acclaim for her role on Netflix’s Gentefied since its premiere last month. The IPOP Alum stars as Ana Morales.

Gentefied is about three Mexican-American cousins living in the predominantly Latino neighborhood of Boyle Heights in L.A. It follows as the three are trying to figure out their own lives, which are intricately intertwined with their grandfather's taco restaurant. The show hits home as the family struggles to keep the business viable the slow gentrification of the neighborhood.



In a recent interview for Oprah Magazine, Karrie shared how she went from being a casting assistant for two years to landing the leading role of the show. With the “bits and pieces from every actor I taped and the ones I got to read with," Karrie found the inner confidence needed to transform into Ana Morales. Karrie always saw acting as a goal, having started in the industry by attending iPOP LA, she sought to understand the inner workings of TV and Film.



“Working in casting illuminated the behind the scenes for me, the necessary etiquette to succeed, and the reality that there is so much more to the process than we can even imagine," Karrie wrote for Backstage. She went on to share that being able to own the room and know that most actors are not “first-takers” helped her to succeed. “It’s saying, ‘I didn’t like that take.’ And then just being like, ‘Can I try this again?’ They’re never going to tell you no,” she said.



This series serves as a major break for Karrie as she appears in all ten episodes of the series. Prior to Genetified, Karrie appeared in Pretty Little Liars, The Arrangement and USA’s The Purge.



