Local Pottery Studio Provides Perfect At-Home Entertainment During COVID-19 Quarantine

Are you bored and seeking creative ways to make the best of your COVID-19 quarantine? Glazed and Confused, a St. Louis-based pottery painting studio, is helping parents, children and everyone else staying safe at home add more fun and a little color to their day. Introducing a new household favorite - Glazed and Confused’s Take and Paint service.

Introducing a new household favorite - Glazed and Confused’s Take and Paint service. Guests are welcome to swing by the studio, pick out paint as well as art from a wide selection of ceramic and canvas options. After the artwork has its final touch of paint, guests can bring the pottery back to the studio another day for ceramic kiln firing. Glazed and Confused staff are also providing curbside assistance for customers picking up finished pieces.



As of now, the pottery studio is still open for guests to come and enjoy painting. The staff is taking extra precautions to ensure tables, chairs, paintbrushes and facilities are thoroughly clean and sanitized throughout the day. All scheduled events and previously booked parties will continue to take place.



For more details call 314-892-8382.



About Glazed and Confused



