PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Glazed and Confused

Press Release

Receive press releases from Glazed and Confused: By Email RSS Feeds:

Local Pottery Studio Provides Perfect At-Home Entertainment During COVID-19 Quarantine


Are you bored and seeking creative ways to make the best of your COVID-19 quarantine? Glazed and Confused, a St. Louis-based pottery painting studio, is helping parents, children and everyone else staying safe at home add more fun and a little color to their day. Introducing a new household favorite - Glazed and Confused’s Take and Paint service.

St. Louis, MO, March 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Glazed and Confused, a St. Louis-based pottery painting studio, is helping parents, children and everyone else staying safe at home add more fun and a little color to their COVID-19 quarantine.

Introducing a new household favorite - Glazed and Confused’s Take and Paint service. Guests are welcome to swing by the studio, pick out paint as well as art from a wide selection of ceramic and canvas options. After the artwork has its final touch of paint, guests can bring the pottery back to the studio another day for ceramic kiln firing. Glazed and Confused staff are also providing curbside assistance for customers picking up finished pieces.

As of now, the pottery studio is still open for guests to come and enjoy painting. The staff is taking extra precautions to ensure tables, chairs, paintbrushes and facilities are thoroughly clean and sanitized throughout the day. All scheduled events and previously booked parties will continue to take place.

For more details call 314-892-8382.

About Glazed and Confused

Glazed and Confused is a St. Louis pottery and canvas painting studio for all ages. Our mission is to provide the best art experiences for you, your friends, family, and loved ones. Glazed and Confused’s in-house artists will guide you through the creative process to help you develop a masterpiece you will cherish.
Contact Information
Glazed and Confused
Amanda Ditch
314-892-8382
Contact
https://glazed-confused.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Glazed and Confused
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help