Operation Food Search Donates Supplies to Nashville Tornado Victims

St. Louis nonprofit works with Romeo Entertainment Group to assist relief efforts.

St. Louis, MO, March 20, 2020 --(



The drinks were delivered to Black Tie Moving where they will then be distributed to East Nashville, Germantown and Mt. Juliet residents. Nashville’s storm was the United States’ deadliest day for tornadoes since March 2, 2012 when 40 people died in twisters that hit portions of the Midwest and South.



Carly Dibble explained how her boss came to work after the recent tornado and told her how terribly her neighborhood was hit. “When I heard that, I couldn’t sit back and just do nothing, but I also didn’t have much to give financially. I started raising money to buy supplies on Amazon until Operation Food Search reached out to me about wanting to help,” she said. “The destruction is like nothing I have ever seen before, but I have really loved how everyone has come together and supported our community.”



“We were more than happy to help a community that is located only 300 miles from our very own backyard,” said Kristen Wild, Executive Director of OFS. “We had the resources to make a bad situation better, and we were honored to assist them during this very difficult time.”



Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



