Press Releases AST Sportswear Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from AST Sportswear Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Bayside Apparel Donating Masks to Hospitals

Bayside Apparel has started making cotton masks to donate to hospitals around the US. As the largest vertical apparel manufacturer in America, we have a duty to help our front line medical personnel in any way we can.

Brea, CA, March 20, 2020 --(



AST Sportswear, Inc. will use their facility and resources to help aid in shortage of health masks.



Today, AST Sportswear, Inc., the largest vertical apparel manufacturer in the United States, has pledged to use their manufacturing facility in Brea, California to produce and donate health masks to hospitals facing shortages across the U.S. The company also plans on utilizing their own 100% cotton fabric that they source here in the U.S. to produce the masks.



Amidst recent concerns of the spread of COVID-19, AST Sportswear C.O.O. stated, “After learning about the drastic shortages of masks in hospitals and hearing that some health care professionals started putting together make-shift masks out of little pieces of paper, I knew it was our responsibility as a community, to help those on the frontlines helping our fellow Americans.”



To help gain traction on having these masks readily available, AST Sportswear, Inc. plans on going into production immediately using fabric resources originally designated for their apparel, and prioritizing labor to producing masks for those in dire need. These masks will be 100% U.S. grown cotton, breathable, washable and will come in an assortment of colors.



About AST Sportswear: Founded in 1995 in Anaheim, CA, four brothers started off in a little building with a few sewing machines, and one big dream. Now, as the nation’s largest vertical apparel manufacturer, AST Sportswear, Inc. has become a staple in the apparel industry and a leading manufacturer of 100% U.S.A. made apparel and accessories. Brea, CA, March 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- American Made Apparel Manufacturer Produces Masks to Donate to Hospitals in Need.AST Sportswear, Inc. will use their facility and resources to help aid in shortage of health masks.Today, AST Sportswear, Inc., the largest vertical apparel manufacturer in the United States, has pledged to use their manufacturing facility in Brea, California to produce and donate health masks to hospitals facing shortages across the U.S. The company also plans on utilizing their own 100% cotton fabric that they source here in the U.S. to produce the masks.Amidst recent concerns of the spread of COVID-19, AST Sportswear C.O.O. stated, “After learning about the drastic shortages of masks in hospitals and hearing that some health care professionals started putting together make-shift masks out of little pieces of paper, I knew it was our responsibility as a community, to help those on the frontlines helping our fellow Americans.”To help gain traction on having these masks readily available, AST Sportswear, Inc. plans on going into production immediately using fabric resources originally designated for their apparel, and prioritizing labor to producing masks for those in dire need. These masks will be 100% U.S. grown cotton, breathable, washable and will come in an assortment of colors.About AST Sportswear: Founded in 1995 in Anaheim, CA, four brothers started off in a little building with a few sewing machines, and one big dream. Now, as the nation’s largest vertical apparel manufacturer, AST Sportswear, Inc. has become a staple in the apparel industry and a leading manufacturer of 100% U.S.A. made apparel and accessories. Contact Information AST Sportswear Inc.

Abdul Rashid

714-223-2030



www.astsportswear.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AST Sportswear Inc.