TheraNow, a Provider of Online Physical Therapy Services, Offers Free Services to Patients for Managing Pain as Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Spreads Rapidly

The Coronavirus pandemic becomes a nationwide concern, TheraNow is committed to fulfilling its social responsibilities by offering free physical therapy services to assist patients in California, New York, and Washington State. Demand for TheraNow’s programs increases as the service enables people to stay home. This critical feature allows TheraNow patients to avoid conventional medical facilities and prevent community spread of the virus, while they still receive needed care.

Tyler, TX, March 20, 2020 --(



Theranow has been a leader in online physical therapy space for three years with licensed therapists available in majority of the US states. TheraNow’s services include licensing of software, providing contracted or retail PT care and services for home health agencies, especially in the post joint replacement recovery space via its Joint Recovery Services platform. Recent announcement by Medicare to approve Tele-Therapy as a benefit vastly expands TheraNow’s patient base.



TheraNow’s secret to success is its versatile App based platform that has built in HIPPA compliant teleconferencing, EMR, along with a vast PT designed, model-video guided exercise program that is beamed to each patient. The therapists can work efficiently by sophisticated evaluation and treatment tools built into the therapists desktop. The App reminds and guides the patient exercises by push notifications and reports compliance back to the therapists. The administrative features include built in fleet management for patient and therapy staff. The EMR maintains documentation to support payer billing.



Several years of in field operations has allowed Theranow to now deploy their third generation of software. TheraNow CEO, Dr. Richa Kohli DPT, states, “Having used our system for three years has allowed us to evolve into a wonderful patient and staff experience much like what UBER and Amazon accomplished in their spaces. We proved long ago that with proper training Physical Therapists can diagnose and treat patients reliably by teletherapy provided they have the right integrated software tools at their fingertips. Our special sauce is the third generation App that anchors a very professional patient experience - it’s not just someone trying to simulate telemedicine by FaceTime or zoom- the app manages all communications of text, email, video calls and instructional videos very seamlessly.”



TheraNow senses the urgency of scaling its services to help further social distancing protocols in the Covid-19 era by making telePT available to as many patients as possible. They are on a nation wide drive to credential and train 5000 PTs and PTAs over the next few weeks. The nation's post joint replacement population is particularly vulnerable and is understandable alarmed by strangers making home visits for home health. One asymptomatic provider carrier could be devastating for such patients. TheraNow can be reached at info@TheraNow.com for additional information.

Richa Kohli

+1-903-609-1609



www.theranow.com

1918 East Front St, Tyler, Texas 75702, USA



