Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Receive press releases from Benchmark International: By Email RSS Feeds: Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Aventura Magazine and Palm Beach Media Group

Tampa, FL, March 21, 2020 --(



Stern Bloom is an integrated print publishing company in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Its flagship lifestyle magazine, Aventura has established itself within South Florida as the source for entertaining editorial, exciting layouts, and high visibility for advertisers.



The Palm Beach Media Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hour Media. Hour Media Group headquartered in Troy, Michigan, is recognized as an influential publisher of city, regional, and custom publications. The marquee titles include: Hour Detroit, Minnesota Monthly, and Sacramento Magazine. The company has offices in Michigan, California, Florida, and Alabama. This acquisition fits well with Hour Media’s strategic growth plan.



David Bloom, Partner of Stern Bloom Media, stated, “We feel that Palm Beach Media Group is the perfect organization to honor our brand and elevate our legacy far into the future.” He also commented, “Choosing to partner with Benchmark International was a great decision.”



“Aventura magazine is a 20-year success story,” said John Balardo, President of Palm Beach Media Group and its parent, Hour Media. “This acquisition represents an ideal opportunity to extend our current roster of lifestyle, design, and custom publications into the greater Miami market.”



Regarding the deal, Transaction Director Leo VanderSchuur at Benchmark International commented, “It was a pleasure to represent Stern Bloom Media in this strategic transaction. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both parties continued success.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898-2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International:

Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com/ Tampa, FL, March 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated the transaction between Aventura Magazine, asset of Stern Bloom Media, Inc. (“Stern Bloom”) and Palm Beach Media Group (“Palm Beach Media”).Stern Bloom is an integrated print publishing company in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Its flagship lifestyle magazine, Aventura has established itself within South Florida as the source for entertaining editorial, exciting layouts, and high visibility for advertisers.The Palm Beach Media Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hour Media. Hour Media Group headquartered in Troy, Michigan, is recognized as an influential publisher of city, regional, and custom publications. The marquee titles include: Hour Detroit, Minnesota Monthly, and Sacramento Magazine. The company has offices in Michigan, California, Florida, and Alabama. This acquisition fits well with Hour Media’s strategic growth plan.David Bloom, Partner of Stern Bloom Media, stated, “We feel that Palm Beach Media Group is the perfect organization to honor our brand and elevate our legacy far into the future.” He also commented, “Choosing to partner with Benchmark International was a great decision.”“Aventura magazine is a 20-year success story,” said John Balardo, President of Palm Beach Media Group and its parent, Hour Media. “This acquisition represents an ideal opportunity to extend our current roster of lifestyle, design, and custom publications into the greater Miami market.”Regarding the deal, Transaction Director Leo VanderSchuur at Benchmark International commented, “It was a pleasure to represent Stern Bloom Media in this strategic transaction. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both parties continued success.”Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898-2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.comEurope: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.comAfrica: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.comAbout Benchmark International:Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com/ Contact Information Benchmark International

Brittney Zoeller

813-898-2350



www.benchmarkintl.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Benchmark International