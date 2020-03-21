Conference Chair for MilSatCom USA 2020 Has Released an Official Invitation Letter

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Mr Alula Berhane, CEO, ABB International Consulting, LLC, has invited military, government and industry experts within SATCOM to MilSatCom USA 2020.

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6000



www.milsatcom-usa.com/prcom3



