Military Space USA 2020 Will Host a Brand-New Pre-Conference Focus Day Dedicated to Disruptive Technology

SMi Reports: The Military Space USA conference will return to Los Angeles to explore space capability across the enterprise, with a brand-new focus day dedicated to Disruptive Technology on June 8.

Los Angeles, CA, March 23, 2020



There is a growing realisation that future warfighting will likely now occur at least partly in space. As such, SMC is pushing for a space enterprise that moves at EPIC SPEED by connecting industry with government, investing, and delivering capabilities rapidly into the hands of the war fighter.



Given this, the 2020 event will host a brand-new pre-conference Disruptive Technology Focus Day on June 8, which will provide the perfect setting for innovative solution providers to showcase their latest technologies and developments.



To learn more about the Disruptive Technology Focus Day, interested parties should visit: http://www.milspaceusa.com/prcom3



The Focus Day will highlight themes such as rapid capability development, LEO constellation opportunities, space commercialisation and more. It will be chaired by Ms Deanna Ryals, Chief Partnership Officer, US Space Force, and will feature a range of presentations, plus two panel discussions, with insights from the following:



- Mr. Lars Hoffman, Senior Vice President, Global Launch Services, Rocket Lab

- Mr. Bryce Prior, Head of Operations and Strategy, Leo Aerospace

- Mr. Leslie Kovacs, President, Firefly Black

- Mr. Adrian Mangiuca, Commerce Director, Nanoracks

- Mr. Robert Monjay, Senior Counsel, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

- Mr. Alexander Reissner, CEO, Enpulsion

- Mr. Daniel Bock, CEO, Morpheus Space

- Ms. Kathy Shockey, VP Special Projects, Momentus Space

- Dr. Natalya Bailey, CEO and Co-founder, Accion Systems, Inc

- Mr. Marcos D. Franceschini, President and CEO, Skyloom Global Corp

- Ms. Juli Lawless, Director, National Defense, Made in Space

- Mr. Nate Ashton, Managing Director, Technology, DCODE



The focus day will enable innovators to share their ideas and build an understanding of how technologies will be employed and deployed, making it a key date for industry providers and military end users alike.



Interested parties can book online now using the link provided: http://www.milspaceusa.com/prcom3



Military Space USA

9-10 June 2020

Los Angeles, CA, USA



Gold Sponsors: ExoAnalytic Solutions and Northrop Grumman Corporation

Sponsor: Hughes

Exhibitor: XTAR



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:



Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6000



www.milsatcom-usa.com/prcom3



