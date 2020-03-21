Press Releases Drug Free South Press Release

Receive press releases from Drug Free South: By Email RSS Feeds: Drug-Free Tennessee Always Working with Schools to Help Students

Drug-Free Tennessee has volunteers constantly out in the community to spread the Truth About Drugs and help students lead better lives.

Nashville, TN, March 21, 2020 --(



The cornerstone of the Foundation’s educational program is the Truth About Drugs booklets, which enlighten all ages on the dangers of common street drugs.



The booklets can be passed out in volume, presented during lectures and seminars with adults and youth alike, or shared one on one to pass along the message. Volunteers are working in schools and communities continuously throughout Tennessee and the South to ensure young people can lead better lives without the grip of addiction or substance abuse.



The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a secular nonprofit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free. The Foundation’s Truth About Drugs campaign is the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiative.



The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support the Foundation, making it possible to provide these materials free of charge to community leaders, groups and educators for their use in dealing with this vital subject. Nashville, TN, March 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Keeping Youth Off Drugs has long been the message of Drug-Free Tennessee (DFT), which is the local chapter of the international non-profit The Foundation for a Drug-Free World. The group has promoted a drug-free life with education and prevention materials for young people.The cornerstone of the Foundation’s educational program is the Truth About Drugs booklets, which enlighten all ages on the dangers of common street drugs.The booklets can be passed out in volume, presented during lectures and seminars with adults and youth alike, or shared one on one to pass along the message. Volunteers are working in schools and communities continuously throughout Tennessee and the South to ensure young people can lead better lives without the grip of addiction or substance abuse.The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a secular nonprofit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free. The Foundation’s Truth About Drugs campaign is the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiative.The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support the Foundation, making it possible to provide these materials free of charge to community leaders, groups and educators for their use in dealing with this vital subject. Contact Information Drug Free Tennessee

Arlo Dixon

615-358-8338



www.drugfreetn.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Drug Free South