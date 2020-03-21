DeVal Lifecycle Support Now SBA Certified HUBZone Firm

DeVal Lifecycle Support, an original equipment manufacturer of armament support located in Philadelphia, PA, has announced today that it has been certified by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to participate in the Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program as a SBA Certified HUBZone Firm.

The HUBZone program helps small businesses in urban and historically underutilized business zones gain preferential access to federal procurement opportunities. The primary objective of the HUBZone program is to create jobs and increase capital investment in distressed communities with low income, high poverty, or high levels of unemployment. The Federal Government has an annual goal of awarding 3% of all federal prime contracts to HUBZone-certified businesses.



“I’m honored to be able to bring manufacturing jobs, the opportunities they create for our people, and economic development to the Philadelphia community,” says DeVal president Sam Thevanayagam.



Since 1954, DeVal Lifecycle Support has been based in the Tacony section of Philadelphia. Over the years DeVal has grown from a small one-or-two-man garage-type operation to today’s modern, sophisticated AS9100C certified manufacturing facility. With its long history of working in the community, DeVal is committed to the continued development of the Philadelphia region as well as providing manufacturing employment opportunities for local residents. We pride ourselves on the development of our employees both personally and professionally and look forward to the increased opportunities to serve our community and to support the warfighter.



About DeVal:



