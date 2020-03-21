Kash Imprints Announces School and Non Profit Give Back Program, Kash for Causes

Press Releases Kash Imprints Press Release

The new program, Kash for Causes enables non profits and schools to earn cash when they or someone else, orders decorated apparel from Kash Imprints.



Owners Sophie Hudson and Kat Abella regularly donate and sponsor local charities. On the new program, the owners said: “We really wanted to put a program in place that is easy to follow and implement, that allows someone to give back to what is important to them. We did a soft launch on this earlier in the year, but thought with everything that is going on, now would be a great time to make this public. So much so that we are more than doubling the rebate value through the end of April.”



For each invoice of 50 plus pieces of decorated apparel, the purchaser submits a rebate form found at www.KashforCauses.com. Once details are verified, Kash Imprints then donates $0.10 ($0.25 through the end of April) to the purchaser’s specified school or Cause. Specific details can be found at www.KashforCauses.com.



About Kash Imprints

