ABN AMRO Strengthens Strategic Partnership with TCS to Future-Proof Its Business

Tata Consultancy Services to Help the Bank Reduce its Technology Debt and Build a New, Scalable Digital Core

Mumbai, India, March 21, 2020 --(



TCS has been a trusted partner for ABN AMRO for the last 15 years and has worked closely with the Bank to drive its growth and transformation agenda across various lines of business, leveraging its full stakeholder portfolio of business and technology services, solutions and intellectual property.



The newly expanded partnership will further accelerate ABN AMRO’s digital transformation journey by embracing DevOps to improve the bank’s speed to market for its innovative new offerings and continuing to leverage TCS’ Location Independent Agile model that enhances collaboration between business and IT, reduces risks and helps deliver superior customer experiences. Additionally, TCS will help the bank reduce its technology debt and build a scalable, future-proof IT core by rationalizing the technology stack, rearchitecting critical systems using microservices and APIs, adopting cloud-native architectures as the default for new system development and migrating workloads to a public cloud.



“Our aspiration is to build a future-proof bank powered by our people and partner ecosystem to create a long-term value for our customers. TCS as our growth and transformation partner is working closely with the bank in rejuvenating our IT landscape leveraging the synergy between IT business and operations. Our accelerated investment in workforce and innovation will help us achieve our ambition of being at the forefront of digitalization and technological developments so that we can deliver innovative products and solutions, enhance the customer experience and provide relevant and personal expertise,” said Christian Bornfeld, Chief Innovation & Technology Officer (Group COO) and Executive Board Member, ABN AMRO.



“We look forward to strengthening our long-standing strategic partnership with ABN AMRO in their digital transformation journey. We will leverage our deep contextual knowledge of their business, large portfolio of intellectual property and digital expertise to transform their IT landscape and operations. The new future-proof digital core will enhance their agility and speed to market, and enable superior customer experiences,” said Hemakiran Gupta, Business Unit Head, BFSI – Mainland Europe, TCS.



About ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO serves clients in the retail, private banking and corporate banking sectors. Our primary focus is on Northwest Europe. We offer clients in the Netherlands an extensive and comprehensive range of products and services across a variety of channels, including our Mobile Banking app and Internet Banking.



About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.



A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.



TCS Media Contacts

Europe

Email: mattias.afgeijerstam@tcs.com

Phone: +46723989188

India

Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com

Lakshmipriya Raut

91 22 6778 9960



https://www.tcs.com/



