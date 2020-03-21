TCS Integrates Two Rural Banks in Record Time; Merged Entity to Boost Rural Economy Across TN

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tata Consultancy Services Press Release

TCS announced that it has successfully integrated the operations of two regional rural banks (RRBs), Pandyan Grama Bank and Pallavan Grama Bank, onto its core banking solution, TCS BaNCS, at the newly formed Tamil Nadu Grama Bank (TNGB).

Mumbai, India, March 21, 2020 --(



Newly Formed Tamil Nadu Grama Bank to Deepen Financial Inclusion and Boost Access to Credit across all of Rural Tamil Nadu



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that it has successfully integrated the operations of two regional rural banks (RRBs), Pandyan Grama Bank and Pallavan Grama Bank, onto its core banking solution, TCS BaNCS, at the newly formed Tamil Nadu Grama Bank (TNGB).



The merged entity, sponsored by Indian Bank, is headquartered in Salem, and has a stronger balance sheet and an expanded footprint consisting of 650 branches and 800 business correspondent outlets, covering all districts of Tamil Nadu, except Chennai. This is expected to give a significant boost to financial inclusion and access to credit in the state’s rural areas.



The integration was complex because the two banks – sponsored by Indian Overseas Bank and Indian Bank respectively – operated on different core banking systems with very different processes and controls, disparate operating systems, databases and accounting systems, and had different partners for their various delivery channels.



Working closely with the bank’s teams, TCS’ teams helped integrate the processes and channels, define hundreds of new products in the system to accommodate the complete product portfolio of each of the merging banks, assimilate all the customer and transaction data from the two host banking systems onto TCS BaNCS, and finally roll out the new system across the enterprise, supported by user training. Despite the scale and complexity of the post-merger change management program, TCS completed the integration and roll-out ahead of schedule, within a short span of 6 months.



TCS has played a long-standing role in the technology-led transformation of RRBs in India, with the operations of over 40% of all the RRBs in India currently supported by TCS BaNCS. The successful merger of these two banks is the latest milestone, furthering the Government’s mandate for consolidation of RRBs to strengthen the capital base, build scale and leverage technology for greater efficiency and to offer differentiated products that better meet rural credit needs.



“Congratulations to the TNGB, Indian Bank and TCS teams on the successful integration of the two RRBs in a record time of six months. This is a phenomenal achievement and a significant milestone in our long and successful partnership with TCS,” said Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, Indian Bank. “We are confident that we will deliver value added services to our clients and work on our commitment to ensure inclusive growth and sustainable development of the country.”



“Our deep domain expertise in banking, customer-specific contextual knowledge and track record in successfully executing large and complex transformation programs have made us the preferred integration partner for banks – big and small – when they go through mergers and acquisitions,” said Ujjwal Mathur, Country Head – India, TCS. “The seamless rollout of TCS BaNCS across all of TNGB’s branches, ahead of schedule, further strengthens our credentials. We are proud to partner with Indian Bank in this transformational journey for structural consolidation of RRBs in India.”



TCS BaNCS Core Banking Solution, also available in a SaaS model, helps banks and financial institutions across the world cater to evolving customer needs throughout their life journeys, over the devices of their choice. Designed on a Digital First, Cloud First philosophy, the solution comes with a high performing processing engine and open banking capabilities. It is a collection of loosely coupled components, services and APIs that implement standards from BIAN and IFX for a wide range of technology environments seamlessly, laying the framework for both digital and analytics preparedness. It supports a variety of products and services covering assets and liabilities and can fit the business and operating model of a bank with an assured 24x7x365 availability.



About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.



A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.



TCS Media Contacts

India

Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com

Lakshmipriya Raut

91 22 6778 9960



https://www.tcs.com/



