InSync's Views on the Future of eCommerce Customer Experience

Kolkata, India, March 22, 2020 --(



Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, the technologies that fuel the trends of customer experience, are bound to climb up a steep graph in the next 5 years. With brands bettering their customer experience delivery over the years, customer behavior and expectations have also gradually increased. Experts say that a massive change will be observed in the way consumers and brands interact with each other by the year 2022.



Adopting innovative and sustainable customer experience strategies will help brands boost their capacity in this sector of business and catalyse their growth.



Some of the customer experience trends are:



Sensors and smart device will play a large role in collecting feedbacks from customers:



Smart devices designed with Artificial intelligence and sensors are capable of collating necessary information and feedback from a business’s customers and use them to initiate action. Procuring actionable insights from these sensor-based data help benefit through better order delivery, payments procedures and overall customer satisfaction.



Chatbots will take over the customer service:



With the development of artificial intelligence, chatbots have been equipped with the ability to answer customer queries. They are bound to get more efficient and it is expected that by 2022, chatbots and virtual assistants would gain an 80% accuracy rate.



Self-service is the new black:



In the present scenario as well as in the coming years, FAQ pages, help centres, and other self-serve knowledge bases will be favored by both customers and brands. This method entails that customers receive answers to their questions in very less time, eliminating the need to wait in line to talk to a support executive, thus enhancing the overall customer experience.



Send quick texts is the new social



Millennials today show a greater response rate through text messages than phone calls. Messaging platforms like WhatsApp, WeChat, etc. have gained enormous momentum in recent years. Engaging customers through such quick messaging apps will prove to bring about a massive boost in the way brands and consumers connect. The outcome of utilizing these technologies will be a better customer experience, happier users, and enhanced sales.



