Dale Carnegie Tampa Bay Supporting Local Businesses by Offering Free Webinar on Becoming a Digital Leader: How to Lead, Communicate and Hold Your Team Accountable

Thousands of local businesses are experiencing dramatic change to their workforce and are looking for guidance of how to transition during this period. Goal: To equip companies with immediate tools that will help them develop strong leadership, communicate and hold their team accountable in a virtual environment.

Tampa, FL, March 22, 2020 --(



“In speaking with a number of CEO’S and leaders in the local area, we are finding that they are looking for answers of how to confidently transition to a virtual workforce during these difficult times. I’m proud that our Tampa Bay team can offer a viable solution that can help our area,” says Rick Gallegos, President and CEO of Dale Carnegie Tampa Bay.



The one-hour webinar will be customized to all attendees focusing on 3 themes: Leadership Development, Powerful Communication Skills online and Accountability. The goal is to provide leaders and managers an immediate resource to the recurring questions that are happening today.



“People know Dale Carnegie as the Global Leader in soft skills. For over 100 years our brand has represented human transformation, find the best in people and bringing it forward, and always doing right by the other person,” says Gallegos. “These are the skills that the world needs. These same skills apply in a virtual workplace and we are excited to share these with local executives.”



