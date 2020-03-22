Local Farmers Adjust Business Practices to Meet Coronavirus Needs

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Marcoot Jersey Creamery Press Release

Greenville, IL, March 22, 2020 --(



As of March 19, Amy and Beth Marcoot and Audrea Wall are adjusting their business, Marcoot Jersey Creamery (www.marcootjerseycreamery.com), by opening it to the surrounding community and beyond through curbside pickup. Located out of Greenville, the creamery has products available for purchase, including their cheese, beef, salmon, ice cream, and Extreme Ice. Non-frozen items are also available for delivery through their website.



“As schools and restaurants continue to close, we decided to make this necessary adjustment to not only keep our business alive, but to also ensure that our community can continue putting food on their tables during this pandemic,” said President Amy Marcoot.



Customers can make their orders over the phone (618-664-1110) and through an online order form. Once an order is prepared, they will receive a text message or phone call to let them know that it is ready to be picked up. (Visit www.marcootjerseycreamery.com/curbsidepickup)



Marcoot’s curbside pickup efforts also serve the public by supporting the action of social distancing – a strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19. Marcoot Jersey Creamery is taking all of the essential precautions to allow for a secure pickup of orders.



While Marcoot Jersey Creamery’s products can be found in restaurants and grocery stores, the Marcoot family would like to emphasize that these are not the only places customers can buy their products. Their Country Store is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturdays, their hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. By additionally offering curbside pickup, Marcoot welcomes anyone who can make the drive to their creamery.



About Marcoot Jersey Creamery



Marcoot is a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. The family is passionate about the quality of their farm, milk, and products, and they are pleased to share that passion with you and your family. Marcoot Jersey Creamery handcrafts only the highest-quality artisan and farmstead cheeses and many other products including fruit and whey ices, primarily grass-fed beef, clover honey, and more.



For more information, visit https://marcootjerseycreamery.com/.



Marcoot Jersey Creamery

526 Dudleyville Road

Greenville, IL 62246

618-664-1110



Directions to the Farm:

*A section of Dudleyville Road is currently closed between Airport Road and Hookdale Road as crews work to make road and bridge improvements. Below are detour options to our Creamery:



I-70 from St. Louis: Take Exit 45 toward Greenville/Carlyle. Turn left onto IL-127 S. Turn right onto Hookdale Ave. Turn left onto 1175 E/Dudleyville Rd. The creamery will be on the west side of the road.



I-70 from Effingham: Take Exit 45. Turn left onto IL-127 S. Turn right onto Hookdale Ave. Turn left onto 1175 E/Dudleyville Rd. The creamery will be on the west side of the road.



IL-Rt. 127 from Nashville, IL: Take IL-Rt 127 and turn left onto IL-Rt. 143 (approx. 1.5 miles). Turn right on Dudleyville Road. Drive 3.5 miles. The creamery will be on the west side of the road.



Amy Marcoot

(618) 664-1110



marcootjerseycreamery.com



