Finding Love in the Age of Pandemics via The Society of Single Professionals

Online matchmaking is the safest, most effective way to find a romantic partner during the current COVID-19 Pandemic.

San Francisco, CA, March 22, 2020 --(



“Online Matchmaking is the safest way to find love during the COVID-19 Pandemic,” says Rich Gosse, Chairman of the Society of Single Professionals, the world’s largest non-profit singles organization. “That’s why we co-sponsor daily online matchmaking events, supervised by veteran matchmakers, who thoroughly vet romantic eligibles. Only single professionals, ages 30-70, with a minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree, who seek a long-term relationship, are eligible for this service. The cost is $99 per match."



100% of profits (after paying the matchmakers) are donated to The Seva Foundation, www.seva.org, based in Berkeley CA, to restore sight to the blind. Every $50 raised enables SEVA to finance a sight-restoring eye surgery in one of the poor countries of the world.



In order to participate, single professionals complete 3 Steps:



1. Fill out a Matchmaking Form with a photo ID.

2. Talk to your matchmaker over the phone.

3. Set Up a WeChat or Line account.



Rich Gosse is the author of nine books on dating, including You CAN Hurry Love, Singles Guide to the Bay Area, and A Good Man Is EASY to Find (“This is a great book!” - Oprah Winfrey). His most recent book is The Donald Trump Syndrome: Why Women Choose the Wrong Men to Love. His entertaining seminars have been sponsored by 60 colleges all over America. He is Executive Director of The International Association of Dating Websites. His controversial views on dating have been featured by hundreds of major TV/Radio/Print media, including Oprah, NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Night Line, Fox’s Neil Cavuto Show, CNBC, MSNBC, BBC, The New York Times, The London Times, The Australian, The New Zealand Herald, Newsweek, Cosmopolitan, Playboy, Playgirl, etc.



Rich Gosse is available to the news media for interviews at 415-507-9962 or rich@richgosse.com.



What the news media says about Rich Gosse:

"America's leading singles-ologist." -Sydney Morning Herald

"The Sultan of Singledom." -The West Australian and The Sacramento Bee

"The Date Doctor." -Associated Press

"Mr. Single." -San Francisco Chronicle

"The Singles Guru." -Las Vegas Review Journal

"America's foremost authority on finding a romantic partner." - National Singles Register

"The High Guru of Happy Singledom." -Oakland Tribune

"The Billy Graham of the Singles World." -New Zealand Herald

"Cupid's Proxy." -Long Beach Press Telegram

"Mr. Single of California." -Riverside Press-Enterprise

“A Walking Encyclopaedia on Luring the Opposite Sex.” -New Zealand Herald

"The Singles Evangelist." -Vallejo Times-Herald

"The Singles Swami." -Tacoma News Tribune and San Francisco Examiner

"The Love Guru." -Santa Barbara News-Press

“The Dating Maven.” -Hayward Daily Review

“The Love Doctor.” -Waukesha WI Freeman

“America’s foremost flirting authority.” -New Zealand Herald on Sunday



Rich Gosse

415-507-9962



www.thepartyhotline.com



