Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Accessible Home Health Care Press Release

Receive press releases from Accessible Home Health Care: By Email RSS Feeds: Accessible Home Health Care Launches Remote Patient Monitoring Program for Chronic Care Patients

Remote Monitoring Results in Better Health Outcomes and Lower Costs

Coral Springs, FL, March 22, 2020 --(



The Accessible Remote Patient Monitoring Program provides tools that empower healthcare professionals and caregivers to monitor their patients’ health remotely. Accessible’s HIPAA-compliant 24/7 HealthView System allows medical professionals to measure data including blood pressure, blood glucose, temperature, blood oxygen, and weight. By using real-time vital sign data, care providers can improve the quality of care received by patients remotely, intervene before emergencies occur, and prevent hospitalization or rehospitalization.



“Real-time data is becoming increasingly important when it comes to caring for patients with medical needs at home. Remote monitoring helps those with chronic conditions get the assistance they need faster to avoid hospitalization or rehospitalization and improve their quality of life,” said Aarif Dahod, CEO. “Patients can be onboarded through a remote process, and the program is fully reimbursable for medical providers through Medicare.”



Accessible Remote Patient Monitoring connects providers and patients through easy-to-use remote devices. The devices provided vary based on patient requirements and can include blood pressure and glucose monitoring systems, digital scales, pulse oximeters, and digital ear thermometers.



All remote devices connect to the 24/7 HealthView System via Bluetooth or RS232 cable, allowing for the secure transmission of information. The real-time medical data collected will enable physicians and caregivers to prevent complications and better meet patients’ needs. The built-in two-way voice communication system CareCallerTM prevents accidents from going unnoticed as well.



The Accessible Remote Patient Monitoring Program is available nationwide to help physicians and caregivers provide care to patients at home. Patients can be signed up for remote monitoring from their discharging physician or their doctor without an in-person visit, and the system has the capacity to handle a high volume of patients.



“Ensuring that physicians and caregivers can monitor patients and ensure care to prevent emergencies in this unprecedented time speaks directly to our mission of providing compassionate care,” said Aarif Dahod, CEO. “We have gotten a lot of positive feedback for our remote patient monitoring program from our patients and the referral services we work with, including hospitals, nursing facilities, and insurance companies, and are excited to expand our services to help patients and care providers.”



“We are expediting our launch to accommodate the release of chronic care patients to home and thus make that bed available to Coronavirus patients.”



Accessible Home Health Care continues to expand its services to cater to the medical needs of seniors and individuals with chronic illnesses living at home. To learn more about the Accessible Remote Patient Monitoring Program, please visit https://accessiblerpm.com/.



About Accessible Home Health Care



Accessible Home Health Care provides “Compassionate Care from the Heart” to help assist and support families during times of need when seniors and elders begin to change physically and mentally. Accessible Home Health Care offers medical and non-medical services through its staff of screened, highly-qualified, and compassionate caregivers, which include aides, nurses, and therapists.



For further information, please visit https://www.accessiblehomeheathcare.com/. Coral Springs, FL, March 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Accessible Home Health Care, a nationwide home health care company specializing in senior home care, recently launched the Accessible Remote Patient Monitoring Program to help manage chronic conditions, prevent avoidable readmissions, and reduce costs for care providers. The program is a partnership with ForaCare®, a trusted medical technology company.The Accessible Remote Patient Monitoring Program provides tools that empower healthcare professionals and caregivers to monitor their patients’ health remotely. Accessible’s HIPAA-compliant 24/7 HealthView System allows medical professionals to measure data including blood pressure, blood glucose, temperature, blood oxygen, and weight. By using real-time vital sign data, care providers can improve the quality of care received by patients remotely, intervene before emergencies occur, and prevent hospitalization or rehospitalization.“Real-time data is becoming increasingly important when it comes to caring for patients with medical needs at home. Remote monitoring helps those with chronic conditions get the assistance they need faster to avoid hospitalization or rehospitalization and improve their quality of life,” said Aarif Dahod, CEO. “Patients can be onboarded through a remote process, and the program is fully reimbursable for medical providers through Medicare.”Accessible Remote Patient Monitoring connects providers and patients through easy-to-use remote devices. The devices provided vary based on patient requirements and can include blood pressure and glucose monitoring systems, digital scales, pulse oximeters, and digital ear thermometers.All remote devices connect to the 24/7 HealthView System via Bluetooth or RS232 cable, allowing for the secure transmission of information. The real-time medical data collected will enable physicians and caregivers to prevent complications and better meet patients’ needs. The built-in two-way voice communication system CareCallerTM prevents accidents from going unnoticed as well.The Accessible Remote Patient Monitoring Program is available nationwide to help physicians and caregivers provide care to patients at home. Patients can be signed up for remote monitoring from their discharging physician or their doctor without an in-person visit, and the system has the capacity to handle a high volume of patients.“Ensuring that physicians and caregivers can monitor patients and ensure care to prevent emergencies in this unprecedented time speaks directly to our mission of providing compassionate care,” said Aarif Dahod, CEO. “We have gotten a lot of positive feedback for our remote patient monitoring program from our patients and the referral services we work with, including hospitals, nursing facilities, and insurance companies, and are excited to expand our services to help patients and care providers.”“We are expediting our launch to accommodate the release of chronic care patients to home and thus make that bed available to Coronavirus patients.”Accessible Home Health Care continues to expand its services to cater to the medical needs of seniors and individuals with chronic illnesses living at home. To learn more about the Accessible Remote Patient Monitoring Program, please visit https://accessiblerpm.com/.About Accessible Home Health CareAccessible Home Health Care provides “Compassionate Care from the Heart” to help assist and support families during times of need when seniors and elders begin to change physically and mentally. Accessible Home Health Care offers medical and non-medical services through its staff of screened, highly-qualified, and compassionate caregivers, which include aides, nurses, and therapists.For further information, please visit https://www.accessiblehomeheathcare.com/. Contact Information Accessible Home Health Care

Aarif Dahod

214-983-1845



https://www.accessiblehomehealthcare.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Accessible Home Health Care Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend